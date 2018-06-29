Smothermans each win feature at Pahrump Valley Speedway

Saturday night saw a father and son pick up feature event wins in their classes at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Robert Pearson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times R.J. Smotherman in victory lane after winning the Mini Stock feature event Saturday night at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The next racing night at Pahrump Valley Speedway will be Saturday, July 7, with the gates open at 6 p.m.

Saturday night saw a father and son pick up feature event wins in their classes at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

In the Coupe main event, Robert Smotherman won the feature, outracing Natasha Pooler, Michael DeCroff and Michael Johnson to the checkered flag.

It looked like Brandon Jones was cruising to the first feature event win of his young career until a late mistake cost the rookie the checkered flag.

That allowed Coupe feature event winner Robert Smotherman to watch his son, R.J. Smotherman, pick up the feature event win in the Mini Stock division with Aiden Murphy in second. Brandon Jones settled in to finish third followed by Haylee Little, Red Kowal and Ryan Howard.

Derek Rosse won the 20-lap Dwarf main event with Dustin Loughton and Frank Rhodes in close pursuit. Stacey Woods, Evan Moentenich and Billy Kalogeras completed the feature.

Jared Ward picked up another feature event win in the Hobby Stock division, outracing Robert Gannon and Doug Murphy to the checkered flag.

In the Bomber feature event, Gary Wyatt’s dominance continued as he picked up his 20th consecutive victory over Michael Reaper, Arlie Daniel and Steve Dinnerstein.

Clifton King brought home the hardware in the Sport Mod division over Scott Brady and new Sport Mod driver Rafael Flores. Tyler Murphy, Nick Heilman, Alex Murphy, Chuck Trastor, Anthony Broadhead and Brady Gladd rounded out the field.

Gladd led the first half of the race until a caution forced him and his overheating No. 9 machine to pull off the racing surface.

Austin Kiefer did it again, picking up his second consecutive feature event win in the Modified division over Rick Durica and Jason Pike.

Mike Wells, Justin Miller, Brad Hopkins, Carl Vanhoose, Brad Stanhill, Jake Pike, Kane Williams, Johnathon Mitchell and Shawn Moore finish fourth through 12th, respectively.

The next racing night will be Saturday, July 7, with racing starting at 7 p.m.