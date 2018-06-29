Smothermans each win feature at Pahrump Valley Speedway

Saturday night saw a father and son pick up feature event wins in their classes at Pahrump Valley Speedway.
In the Coupe main event, Robert Smotherman won the feature, outracing Natasha Pooler, Michael DeCroff and Michael Johnson to the checkered flag.
It looked like Brandon Jones was cruising to the first feature event win of his young career until a late mistake cost the rookie the checkered flag.
That allowed Coupe feature event winner Robert Smotherman to watch his son, R.J. Smotherman, pick up the feature event win in the Mini Stock division with Aiden Murphy in second. Brandon Jones settled in to finish third followed by Haylee Little, Red Kowal and Ryan Howard.
Derek Rosse won the 20-lap Dwarf main event with Dustin Loughton and Frank Rhodes in close pursuit. Stacey Woods, Evan Moentenich and Billy Kalogeras completed the feature.
Jared Ward picked up another feature event win in the Hobby Stock division, outracing Robert Gannon and Doug Murphy to the checkered flag.
In the Bomber feature event, Gary Wyatt’s dominance continued as he picked up his 20th consecutive victory over Michael Reaper, Arlie Daniel and Steve Dinnerstein.
Clifton King brought home the hardware in the Sport Mod division over Scott Brady and new Sport Mod driver Rafael Flores. Tyler Murphy, Nick Heilman, Alex Murphy, Chuck Trastor, Anthony Broadhead and Brady Gladd rounded out the field.
Gladd led the first half of the race until a caution forced him and his overheating No. 9 machine to pull off the racing surface.
Austin Kiefer did it again, picking up his second consecutive feature event win in the Modified division over Rick Durica and Jason Pike.
Mike Wells, Justin Miller, Brad Hopkins, Carl Vanhoose, Brad Stanhill, Jake Pike, Kane Williams, Johnathon Mitchell and Shawn Moore finish fourth through 12th, respectively.
The next racing night will be Saturday, July 7, with racing starting at 7 p.m.
Pahrump Valley Speedway Points Leaders
(Through races of June 9)
Modifieds: 1. Jason Pike 340; 2. Jake Pike 327; 3. Mike Wells 240; 4. Bryan Wulfenstein 177; 5. Jon Mitchell Jr. 162; 6. Brad Hopkins 141; 7. James Thibodeaux 112; 8. Rich Horibe 110; 9. Josh Stringer 105; 10. Corben Sabers 100.
Sport Mods: 1. Clifton King 254; 2. Scott Brady 248; 3. Brady Gladd 139; 4. Alex Murphy 233; 5. Donald Riley 170; 6. David Belcher 162; 7. Nicholas Heilman 136; 8. Chuck Trastor 100; 9. Joel Dean 98; 10. Austin Keifer 35.
Super Stock: 1. Rafael Flores 166; 2. Aaron Keller 129; 3. Dan Snowden 106; 4. Jerry Buesig 100; 5. Dale Daffern 99; 6. Justin Wall 94; 7. Jim Wulfenstein 70; 8. Alex Williams 65; 9. Matt Belcher 62; 10. Brandon Madan 33.
Mini Stock: 1. Aiden Murphy 309; 2. Haylee Little 237; 3. Brett Gamble and R.J. Smotherman 212; 5. Tom Peticolas 205; 6. Ryan Howard 164; 7. Anthony Broadhead 141; 8. Alex Murphy and Robert Pearson 107; 10. Gege Murphy 102.
Coupe: 1. Natasha Pooler 317; 2. Michael DeCroft 296; 3. Chris Hansen 226; 4. Allen Lokey 135; 5. Anthony Broadhead 100; 6. Michael Johnson 96; 7. Robert Smotherman 36; 8. Ian Blanton 34; 9. Dee Hansen 33; 10. Jeri Patrick 32.
Micro Sprint: 1. Jason Funk 136; 2. Eddie Chacon 133; 3. Ray Garnica 130; 4. Evil Pruitt 127; 5. Raun Silva 34; 6. Clint Silva 33; 7. Shaun Moore 32; 8. Chance Garnica and Brian Hall 31.
Dwarf: 1. Evan Moentenich 94; 2. Derek Rosse 74; 3. Mac Marmon and Cecilia Dillie 71; 5. James Lasiter 36; 6. Ryan Parker 35; 7. Ridge Abbott and Billy Kalogeras 34; 9. Dustin Loughton 32; 10. Mark Hammell 31.
Bomber: 1. Gary Wyatt 271; 2. Arlie Daniel 259; 3. Steve Dinerstein 188; 4. Justin Griffiths 62; 5. Alex Williams 35; 6. Cory Layne and Michael Risflen 34; 8. Ken Harringon, Billy Grasser and Eli Bliss 32.
Hobby Stock: 1. Jared Ward 283; 2. Aaron Smith 230; 3. Anthony Broadhead 171; 4. Jeff Murphy 169; 5. Eric Hallett 129; 6. Robert Gannon 128; 7. Tyler Murphy 98; 8. Ken Harrington 71; 9. Alex Murphy 67; 10. Dave Palmer 64.