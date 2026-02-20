SNHPS Hi-Lo Doubles Tournament crowns champions at Pahrump Hot Air Rally in the Valley

The SNHPS opened its season in style Saturday at the Pahrump Hot Air Rally in the Valley, where Lathan “Rebel” Dilger and Ron Gonzales battled through a playoff to capture the Hi-Lo Doubles Tournament title at Petrack Park.

Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series pitchers Lawrence Workman (left) and his pitching partner Benny Sanchez proudly display their bronze plaques and cash winnings following the Hot Air Rally SNHPS tournament on Feb. 14 at Petrack Park in Pahrump. (Lathan "Rebel" Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series pitchers Mark Kaczmarek (left) and his partner Stephen Lamar (right) proudly display their silver plaques and cash winnings following the Hot Air Rally SNHPS tournament on Feb. 14 at Petrack Park in Pahrump. (Lathan "Rebel" Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series pitchers Ron Gonzales (left) and Lathan "Rebel" Dilger (right) proudly display their first-place gold plaques following the Hot Air Rally SNHPS tournament on Feb. 14 at Petrack Park in Pahrump. (Lathan "Rebel" Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series brought the heat to the Pahrump Hot Air Rally in the Valley with the Hi-Lo Doubles Tournament at Petrack Park this past Saturday.

With temperatures in the mid-60s with a light breeze, conditions were just about perfect for the first event of the year.

Ten pitchers battled it out, shaking off some horseshoe rust while plenty of spectators stopped by to catch the action.

And it wasn’t just horseshoes.

The Hot Air Rally in the Valley was packed with excitement — a car show, live bands on two stages, vendors galore, mechanical bull rides, bouncy houses, miniature golf, ax throwing, cornhole for the kids, and of course, the balloons lighting up the sky.

The championship came down to a playoff showdown between teammates Lathan Dilger and Ron Gonzales; and Mark Kaczmarek and Stephen Lamar.

When the dust finally settled, Dilger and Gonzales clinched the victory together. The pair were awarded a SNHPS tournament champion gold plaque, cash and 20 earned points in the series.

Runners-up Kaczmarek and Lamar received a silver plaque, cash and 10 points in the series.

Third-place finishers Workman and Sanchez received a bronze plaque, cash and five points in the series.

The Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series would like to give a thank you to their sponsors, including Pahrump Valley Storage, American Family Insurance, Gunny’s Air Conditioning and Plumbing, Goins Farmers Insurance, Stewart Title Company and Smokin’ J’s Barbecue.

Scheduled for March 14, the series will head to Chloride, Ariz. for the Chloride St. Patrick’s Day Festival sponsored by the the Chloride Chamber of Commerce starting at 11 a.m. mountain time.

The tournament is open to the public and a buy-in fee of $20 will be required to pitch.

Tournament Champions (7–2)

Division 1: Lathan “Rebel” Dilger – Pahrump

Division 2: Ron Gonzales – Atwater, Calif.

2nd Place (6–3)

Division 1: Mark Kaczmarek – Pahrump

Division 2: Stephen Lamar – Pahrump

3rd Place (5–3)

Division 1: Lawrence Workman – Henderson

Division 2: Benny Sanchez – Amargosa

SNHPS Series Standings

Division one

1st: Lathan “Rebel” Dilger — Pahrump — 21 points

2nd: Don Brown — Pahrump — 1 point

3rd: Mark Kaczmarek — Pahrump — 11 points

4th: Lawrence Workman — Henderson — 6 points

5th: Larry Workman — Henderson — 0 points

6th: Jim Magda — Henderson — 0 points

7th: Dan Dunn — Summerlin — 0 points

8th: TJ Grose — Henderson — 0 points

9th: Randy Salzwimmer — Pahrump — 0 points

10th: Rob Ciaciura — Hackensack, Minn. — 0 points

11th: Bubba Chancey — Pahrump — 0 points

T-12th: Cody McNeely — Gardnerville — 0 points

T-12th: Carol Lanfair — Gardnerville — 0 points

T-12th: Ellie Miller — Richfield, Utah — 0 points

Division two

1st: Benny Sanchez — Amargosa — 103 points

2nd: Stephen Lamar — Pahrump — 53 points

T-3rd: Danielle Workman — Henderson — 28 points

T-3rd: DJ Zuloaga — Pahrump — 28 points

4th: Polly Brashear — Pahrump — 25 points

5th: Frank Medina — Pahrump — 23 points

6th: Michelle Wilcox — Pahrump — 22 points

7th: Mitch Bassar — Silver Peak — 21 points

8th: Lance Hahaj — Round Mountain — 15 points

T-9th: Ron Gonzales — Atwater, Calif. — 11 points

T-9th: Rob Wethern — Reno — 11 points

10th: Josh Russell — Las Vegas — 7 points

11th: Natalie Dilger — Pahrump — 5 points

12th: Tony Lyons — Chicago, Ill. — 3 points

T-13th: Mikey Workman — Henderson — 2 points

T-13th: Christy Russell — Las Vegas — 2 points

T-14th: Josh Trout — Bishop, Calif. — 1 point

T-14th: Bob Miller — Richfield, Utah — 1 point

T-14th: Nathen Walthour — Amargosa — 1 point

T-14th: Ken Jose — Tonopah — 1 point

T-14th: Karen Semplinski — Las Vegas — 1 point

T-14th: Ron Lownges — Tonopah — 1 point

T-14th: Terry Miller — Pahrump — 1 point

T-14th: Liam Russell — Las Vegas — 1 point

