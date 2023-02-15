The Sims take doubles event at Pahrump Nugget

The Sims, Cindy and Gordon, took home first place in the 500 Club’s bowling event on Saturday at the Pahrump Nugget bowling center.

Randy Gulley/Special to Pahrump Valley Times The 500 Club held their February event on Saturday, Feb. 11. Sixty bowlers participated in the doubles event with Cindy and Gordon Sim taking first place.

The tournament was a 9-pin, no-tap doubles event with 30 teams. For the most part, the teams were mixed doubles with a male and female. However, there were a couple of teams that had two females together.

The top eight teams of the tournament received a portion of the cash prize.

Cindy and Gordon Sim finished in first place with a total score of 1,767 pins.

Cindy bowled games of 254, 232 and 197, to go along with her handicap score of 218, for an individual score of 901.

Gordon finished his day with games of 253, 266 and 264, in addition to his handicap score of 83 points, to finish the event with an individual score of 866.

Cindy’s score of 901 led all bowlers in the tournament.

In second place of the 500 Club’s event was the team of Fran Gobbi and Jim Spear.

Gobbi and Spear finished with a team total score of 1,712.

Gobbi ended her day with an individual score of 844 after bowling single-game scores of 189, 231 and 233. She also had a handicap score of 191 for the tournament.

Spear scored 868 for his tournament. He bowled game scores of 232, 261 and 176. Spear also had a handicap score of 199 for the event.

The Fronks teamed up to take third place in the 500 Club event. They ended their day with a combined score of 1,672 pins.

Sis Fronk scored 784 points, while Emily Fronk scored a team-high 888 total points.

Emily bowled single-game scores of 231, 226 and 264 to go along with her tournament handicap score of 167 points.

Sis had individual game scores of 216, 169 and 173 in addition to her handicap score 226.

The last five teams that finished in prize-winning positions were Dawn and Rick Susits (1,638), Rachel Ortiz and Clint Courtney (1,621), Peggy Rhoads and Cliff Edwards (1,616), Christine Limanen and George Smith (1,559) and Sandra Halsey and Mike Mundt (1,559).

Clint Courtney was the only bowler of the field of 60 players to finish with a perfect 300 game, which he achieved in his second game of the day.

Following the tournament, two side pots were split among the qualifying bowlers.

The handicap side pot had a total prize pool of $225 that was divided up to the top 12 individual bowlers who finished with the highest scores including their handicap scores.

Cindy Sim (901), Emily Fronk (888) and Clint Courtney (886) finished with the top three scores in the handicap side pot.

The scratch side pot had a prize pool of $90 that was split across the bowlers with the four highest scores in the tournament without including the handicap scores.

Gordon Sim took the top spot in the scratch side pot with a score of 783, Jeff Drake finished in second place with a score of 754, while Jim Sparlin (752) and George McQuarrie (655) came in third and fourth places respectively.

The next event for the 500 Club will take place on Saturday, March 11. This tournament will be a 9-pin, no-tap singles “WHOOPS” event.

The tournament will begin at 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Nugget bowling center. Kathrine Bishop and Peggy Rhoads will be the directors of the tournament.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.