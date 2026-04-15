‘They’ve built a culture that’s just top notch’ — PVVC digs a new indentity in town

With lineup flexibility, strong serving, and growing leadership, the team is embracing a developmental season with long-term payoff in mind.

Down but not out: Trojans look from within for season’s answers — PHOTOS

Pahrump Valley Volleyball Club teammates Heavenly Ware and Xe'ane Kamanu try to dig a ball sailing to the ground during the club's Las Vegas V League event #4 at the Vegas United Volleyball Club in Las Vegas on Apr. 11. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley Volleyball Club's Miani Freitas-Faamai springs into position to make a block against Tstreet 17 during the club's Las Vegas V League event #4 at the Vegas United Volleyball Club in Las Vegas on Apr. 11. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley Volleyball Club's Miani Freitas-Faamai sends a kill over the net against Tstreet 17 during the club's Las Vegas V League event #4 at the Vegas United Volleyball Club in Las Vegas on Apr. 11. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley Volleyball Club head coach Amber Lugo calls for a timeout mid-set in the third match against Tstreet 17 during the Las Vegas V League event #4 at the Vegas United Volleyball Club in Las Vegas on Apr. 11. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley Volleyball Club teammate Emri Wulfenstein checks into the match for Daisy Skougard during the club's Las Vegas V League event #4 at the Vegas United Volleyball Club in Las Vegas on Apr. 11. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley Volleyball Club libero Mahina Decambra prepares send a serve over during the club's Las Vegas V League event #4 at the Vegas United Volleyball Club in Las Vegas on April 11. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley Volleyball Club and PVHS senior Heavenly Ware sends a kill over the net during the club's Las Vegas V League event #4 at the Vegas United Volleyball Club in Las Vegas on April 11. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley Volleyball Club teammates Heavenly Ware and Xe'ane Kamanu set their feet before the beginning of their third match against Tstreet 17 during the club's Las Vegas V League event #4 at the Vegas United Volleyball Club in Las Vegas on Apr. 11. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley Volleyball Club libero Mahina Decambra prepares to receive a serve during the club's Las Vegas V League event #4 at the Vegas United Volleyball Club in Las Vegas on April 11. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Traveling to Las Vegas on Saturday for the program’s fourth tournament of the season, the Pahrump Valley Volleyball Club held its own against strong competition.

Led by Pahrump Valley High School varsity girls and boys volleyball head coach Amber Lugo, the club cycled through five matches before calling it a day of play at the Vegas United Volleyball Club.

After her team rallied for a dramatic 25-22 comeback win after trailing by six in the opening match against Underrated Volleyball Club 18’s program, Lugo pointed to confidence as both the difference-maker and the ongoing challenge.

With multiple players stepping into unfamiliar roles on the court and a roster featuring several eighth graders competing against older opponents, the longtime coach has kept her expectations centered on player development rather than perfection.

“We’re playing older kids, and we’ve got four eighth graders out there,” Lugo said. “So I can’t be upset. They’ve improved so much, and they’re continuing to get better. We’re doing all the things we set out to do.”

Their progress has shined across the court—especially from the service line, where multiple players contributed aces during the tournament.

A prime has been Rosemary Clarke Middle School eighth-grader and incoming freshman Emri Wulfenstein, whose confidence continues to build point by point.

“Every serve, she’s smiling more,” Lugo said. “Even when she misses, she’s taking that feedback and applying it right away. She just loves the game, and that’s what you’re seeing.”

Alongside Wulfenstein, fellow incoming freshman Mahina Decambra has contributed to setting the tone for a team still finding its rhythm, Lugo said.

“They’re leaders,” Lugo added. “That energy, that joy—it spreads to everyone else.”

Lugo has also experimented with lineup flexibility throughout the season, including moving players like Miani Freitas-Faamai across positions to maximize matchups.

“She’s been able to play outside and right side,” Lugo said. “If a team has a strong outside hitter, she can go over there and shut it down with her block. We just didn’t have that flexibility today with a short roster, but it’s been exciting to see players shine in different spots.”

Veteran leadership has helped anchor those constant adjustments. Xe’ane Kamanu and Heavenly Ware have embraced evolving roles while maintaining a steady presence on and off the court.

“Kamanu is completely selfless—she’ll step in and set and puts up a beautiful ball,” Lugo said. “And Heavenly brings so much positive energy. For younger players to see that, to grow from that, it makes all the long hours worth it.”

The team’s ability to adapt has been tested repeatedly throughout the club’s season.

“We’ve had injuries, kids missing tournaments, constant lineup changes,” Lugo said. “But they just keep regrouping. They’re so adaptable, and that’s been huge for us.”

Defensively, Lugo acknowledged early struggles against more aggressive teams but pointed to versatility as a long-term solution—something that will become more consistent as the roster stabilizes.

Looking ahead, the focus shifts to bigger stages, with league championships and AAU Nationals on the horizon.

“This is our last smaller tournament,” Lugo said. “Next is league, and then nationals at the convention center, around the second weekend of May.”

PVHS Boys

Beyond the girls program, Lugo also highlighted the rapid growth of the Pahrump Valley High School boys volleyball team, many of whom are first-year players discovering the sport together.

“They’re so much fun,” she said. “They’ve built a culture that’s just top-notch. It’s fun to be in the gym with them.”

That culture is beginning to ripple throughout the community, with increasing attendance and multi-sport athletes taking notice.

“You see kids from other sports standing at the door, watching practice,” Lugo said. “It takes time, but people are starting to buy in.”

For Lugo, whether it is developing young players, guiding first-year athletes, or building a program’s identity from the ground up, the motivation remains the same.

“At the beginning, I told them: be the player everyone wants on their team,” she said. “And they all strive for that. Through all the changes, they just keep working—and that’s why I keep coming back.”

Roster

#1 — Heavenly Ware

#2 — Amaliah Mendoza

#6 — Daisy Skougard

#7 — Emri Wulfenstein

#10 — Marely Gomez

#11 — Bella Calixto

#12 — Miani Freitas-Faamai

#13 — Victoria Glover

#19 — Mahina Decambra

#22 — Xe”ane Kamanu

#23 — Kristine Guzman

#27 — Skye Plunkett

#31/32 — Myah Krolczyk

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.