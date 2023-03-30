Trojans blank Shields for 5th win in a row

The Trojans came into the game with an 8-5 record and riding a 5-game winning streak. Pahrump has allowed just five total runs while getting three shutouts during their winning streak.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Kyle McDaniel (2) slides into third base as Fidel Betancourt (23) scores and teammates Dustin Lopez (22) and James Metscher (4) look on.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times James Metscher (4) dives into home plate to score as teammate Fidel Betancourt (23) looks on during the Trojans' 19-0 win over Cheyenne.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Kyle McDaniel (2) attempting to turn a double play during Pahrump Valley's 19-0 win over the Cheyenne Desert Shields on Tuesday afternoon.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Senior pitcher Matt Arrey (9) delivering a pitcher during his 2-inning no-hit appearance on Tuesday against Cheyenne High.

Pahrump Valley breezed by Cheyenne High in a midweek matchup on Tuesday afternoon by a score of 19-0.

Senior Kyle McDaniel led the charge for the Trojans with a perfect day at the plate. He went 4-for-4 with two triples and six runs batted in. He scored all four times he reached base.

The Trojans as a team recorded 15 hits, with seven of those hits being multi-base hits.

The Trojans didn’t take long getting the scoring started.

James Metscher led off the game with a triple to deep left field. The Desert Shields threw the ball home as Metscher was running toward third.

After a wild throw by the Shields, Metscher was able to jog home to score.

Cheyenne had a lot of issues in the field on Tuesday. Their pitcher wasn’t able to command his pitches – throwing multiple wild pitches – and the outfielders were often misaligned, leading to balls easily getting past them.

These issues aided the Trojans’ scoring in the second and third innings where they scored eight runs in each inning. Pahrump had four base runners advance due to throwing errors. Two of those four runners came in to score.

Scott Hirshi nearly hit an inside-the-park grand slam, however, he was caught and tagged out at home plate.

Senior Matt Arrey got the start on the mound for Pahrump Valley. This was his fourth appearance of the season for the Trojans.

Arrey pitched two innings of no-hit baseball and struck out two batters along the way. This is the second time he did not allow a run.

His co-star, senior catcher Dustin Lopez, had a big day for the Trojans.

Lopez finished the day batting .500, going 2-for-4 at the plate. He drove in one of his three RBIs on a third-inning triple to center field.

Justin Ybarra closed out the game for Pahrump. He pitched one inning, allowing one hit and striking out one batter.

As I’m writing this on Thursday, the Trojans are getting ready to kick off league play with a home game against the SLAM Nevada Bulls.

The Bulls entered the game with a 5-9-1 record, having just been shut out 12-0 on Tuesday afternoon by the Moapa Valley Vikings.

The Trojans’ next game will be at home this Saturday afternoon. Pahrump will be hosting the Virgin Valley Bulldogs. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @_dannysmyth on Twitter.