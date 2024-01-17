Trojans boys basketball on 3-game winning streak

Three wins in one week from the Pahrump Valley boys basketball team last week after they won at home against the Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon in a tight match that ended 59-57.

The Trojans had a dominant first half where in the first quarter the team scored 25 points. By the end of the first half the Trojans were nine points above the Pirates.

At the end of the third quarter, both teams scored 13 points, which allowed Pahrump Valley to keep their lead. Sloan Canyon would attempt to take the win from them.

Sloan Canyon stayed consistent until the end. Meanwhile, Pahrump Valley only scored seven points in the fourth quarter. But the Pirates didn’t push hard enough, as they would only score 14 points in the last quarter, which left the team a 3-pointer away from taking the win away from the Trojans.

Can the boys maintain 3-game win streak?

The Pahrump Valley boys basketball team currently has a three-game winning streak, bumping their overall record to 7-8.

The Pahrump Valley boys basketball team drove back home with a win against Cadence, with a final score of 43-36.

The win came as no surprise to the Trojans, who won the last game they played against the Cougars on Dec. 28 by 6 points.

Their first win this year was on Jan. 8 against Doral Academy after a close game that ended with a final score of 58-53. Pahrump Valley’s first game of the year was on Jan. 5 against Eldorado, where they lost 45-41.

Looking ahead for the Trojans

The next game for the Trojans is on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at home against rival Boulder City Eagles (13-3).