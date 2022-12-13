39°F
Sports

Trojans break losing streak with win against Yeti

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
December 13, 2022 - 1:20 pm
 
Horace Langford Jr./Special to Pahrump Valley Times Forward Ryder Cordova (11) goes up for a bl ...
Horace Langford Jr./Special to Pahrump Valley Times Forward Ryder Cordova (11) goes up for a block on an Equipo Academy shooter during the Trojans' 68-35 victory over the Yeti on Friday, Dec. 9.
The Pahrump Valley boys basketball team got a 68-35 victory at home on Friday night over the Equipo Academy Yeti.

The Trojans entered the contest riding a 2-game losing streak after dropping their previous matchups to Lincoln County and Somerset Sky Pointe.

Senior forward Aiden McClard led the Trojans with a double-double. He finished the day with 15 points on 7-for-17 shooting while grabbing 11 rebounds.

McClard also finished with three assists and three steals against the Yeti.

Pahrump Valley forward Ryder Cordova led all players with a season-high 14 rebounds in the game.

The team’s 45 total rebounds were a single-game season high for the Trojans.

Drew Jensen and Daxton Whittle each had eight points for the Trojan offense. Whittle shot 2-for-6 from 3-point range. He now has made a 3-pointer in every game this season.

He had a well-rounded game, adding four rebounds and three assists to go along with his eight points.

With their win, the Trojans improve their season record to 3-4. They have been winners in three of their last five games after starting the season 0-2.

The boys will be back in action this Friday when they head back to the Las Vegas valley. This time, Pahrump Valley will be taking on the Bonanza Bengals.

The Bengals are entering the matchup with a 4-5 record in the 4A Mountain league. They have lost five of their last seven games.

Following that game, the team will participate in the Holiday Shootout tournament. The Trojans’ first game in the tournament will be on Tuesday, Dec. 20 and they will wrap up the tournament with their final game on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Tip-off for Friday’s game against Bonanza is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

