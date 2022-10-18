58°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Trojans drop nailbiter to Sundevils on Homecoming night

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
October 18, 2022 - 11:36 am
 
PVHS Athletics/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans hosted the Eldorado Sundevils f ...
PVHS Athletics/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans hosted the Eldorado Sundevils for homecoming night on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Sundevils came away with a 14-8 victory in a defensive battle.

Pahrump Valley hosted their homecoming football game on Friday night with a defensive battle between the Trojans and the Eldorado Sundevils.

Both teams entered the game coming off huge wins in the week prior and they are both vying for the final playoff spot in the 3A southern regional tournament.

The Trojans defeated the Sundevils last season 40-0 when they traveled to the Las Vegas based high school, so Eldorado was looking to get some payback.

Pahrump Valley was missing five starters for the game, including their top running back and receiver Cole Venturo, who was still suffering from concussion symptoms.

Senior quarterback Scott Oscarson had a tough day in the passing department.

He only managed to complete five of his 16 pass attempts for 92 yards and two interceptions. This was the first game since the Trojans’ early season matchup against Virgin Valley, and just the third game of the season, where Oscarson didn’t have a passing touchdown.

Despite not having a great day throwing the ball, Oscarson was able to put together a decent rushing game. He finished with 11 carries for 63 yards.

The lone touchdown of the night for the Trojans came on the ground with a rushing touchdown by junior running back Tristan Church.

Church had his best game of the season against the Sundevils, finishing the night with 10 carries for 114 yards and one touchdown.

Going into the game, Church had only run the ball 14 times for 122 yards all season.

In addition to having his best offensive game of the season, Church also had one of his best defensive games of the year.

He had 13 total tackles against Eldorado, nearly doubling his season total of 17 tackles entering the game.

Senior safety Aiden McClard aided the Trojans defense in the turnover department. He recorded two interceptions against the Sundevils.

Even with the strong play on the defensive side of the ball, Pahrump Valley wasn’t able to hold back the Eldorado offense as they were able to get into the end zone twice and escape with a 14-8 victory.

Unfortunately, with the loss, the Trojans were eliminated from playoff contention due to Eldorado holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over Pahrump Valley for the last spot.

The Trojans will have their final game of the season this Friday, Oct. 21, when they host the Mater Academy East Knights. This will be senior night to honor some of the Trojan players from this season.

This will be the first matchup ever between these two schools. The Knights are entering on a 2-game losing streak after losing by a combined score of 87-7 to Eldorado and Boulder City over the last two weeks.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Tonopah Times Junior hitter Ashlee Thompson (22) skying up for a kill in Tonop ...
Lady Muckers sweep Lady Hornets with win
By Danny Smyth Times Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Tonopah high school girls volleyball team completed their regular season sweep against the Lady Hornets of Beatty with their 3-1 victory on Friday night.

Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times Senior quarterback Scott Oscarson scrambles with the ball dur ...
Pahrump Valley defeats Pinecrest in massive blowout
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The game was supposed to be used to get Pinecrest students excited for their homecoming festivities over the weekend, but the Trojans had other ideas on their minds.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Harold Holbrook won the Elders A class at the 2022 Nevada Stat ...
Kenton Jr. takes Nevada State horseshoe competition
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada state horseshoe championships took place in Hawthorne at Lions Park where 27 pitchers from around the state gathered to participate in the biggest tournament of the season.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A good day gathering food
DAN SIMMONS: Our hunting heritage, culture and traditions
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

While attending a recent Fraternity of the Desert Bighorn banquet I was reminded of our outdoor traditions. I’m seeing an increasing number of youth, with their parents, at these functions.