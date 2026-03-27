Trojans football returns under new head coach — PHOTOS

After months away from the field, the Pahrump Trojans football program is back in action with renewed energy and new leadership under head coach Toby Henry.

The sunset was nearly on fire toward the end of practice to end a great first day at the field. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Newly appointed varsity head coach Toby Henry watches his squad during the first seven-on-seven of the 2026 season. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Iyan Bosket sprints off the line to run a route during the Trojans' seven-on-seven practice on Monday, March 23. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School's Lucas Gavenda and Anthony Montanez fight to maintain position of the ball on a deep pass during the Trojans' seven-on-seven practice on Monday, March 23. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Tristan Torres sprints up the line after reeling in a pass during the Trojans' seven-on-seven practice on Monday, March 23. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Ryan Hamlin prepares to complete a pass to a receiver during the Trojans' seven-on-seven practice on Monday, March 23. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Trae Plein reels in a catch on the run during the Trojans' seven-on-seven practice on Monday, March 23. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

A big turnout of players were showcased during Pahrump Valley's first day back on the football field as a program since Nov. 7, 2025. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School quarterbacks Anthony Montanez and Evan Strain practice throwing to receivers during the Trojans' first day of football as a program since Nov. 7 (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Iyan Bosket tries to evade a defender during the Trojans' first program activities since Nov. 7, 2025. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Ask anyone that was out on the turf Monday and they’ll be the first to tell you: it sure was good to be back in action.

Taking to the field as a program for the first time since suffering a 35-27 regional semifinal loss against Moapa Valley on November 7, the program is under the helm of newly appointed head coach Toby Henry.

“The kids came out, worked hard, and had fun — that’s exactly what we want right now,” Henry said with the lights shut off on Pahrump Valley High School’s football field.

Previously a head coach at Durango High School for five seasons, this year marks Henry’s third season with the Trojans and the first as the program’s leader.

“It’s great to be back on the football field. This is the best turnout we’ve had in the past two years since I’ve been here,” said Henry. “We had a full JV team and a full varsity team out here.”

Splitting off among linemen and skill players, the linemen hit the weight room hard with coaches George Baker and Joey Colucci while a majority of the rest of the varsity and JV programs ran through different routes, simple positioning and easy-touch seven-on-sevens.

Leading the JV instruction, Edward Rankin could be heard from across the field as the experienced coach got his players fired up early.

“He’s a great coach. Last year was his first with us, but he really knows football,” Henry said. “I can trust him to get things done. We’ve got a great staff overall, and that makes a huge difference as a head coach.”

The session focused on basic offensive routes and defensive schemes as the team begins installing and upgrading its system.

With several returning players, particularly on defense, the coaching staff plans to expand gradually into more complex concepts under returning defensive coach, Mike Colucci.

An open quarterback competition is already underway, with multiple players including Hunter Wydick, Anthony Montanez and Ryan Hamlin all showing promise during the first workout.

“Yeah, we’ve got an open quarterback competition right now. Those guys are going to compete, and the best one will win,” Henry said. “They all looked good today, so it’s going to be a tough decision.”

The program has also seen an uptick in participation, including athletes who previously hesitated to join.

Coaches have emphasized building excitement around the sport throughout the school.

Basketball star and junior Trae Plein was among one of the new sightings out reeling in deep balls from Wydick.

Despite losing key pieces from last season including Booey McClard, Kayne Horibe, Jace Wulfenstein, Joseph McDonald, Austin Alvarez, Joshua Slusher, Jacob Stepp and Jack Walker, the team expects a large incoming senior class to step into leadership roles.

Pahrump, who has always been viewed as an easy opponent to opposing schedulers, has drastically shifted that perception in recent years.

“Teams don’t want to lose to us anymore. We’ve got a bit of a target on our backs now,” Henry said. “Coaches know how hard our kids work, and they don’t want their teams taking us lightly.”

Looking ahead, the team plans to compete in seven-on-seven events at UNLV and Utah Tech, followed by a summer camp at Southern Utah University, where approximately 40-plus players are expected to attend.

With a finalized roster that was released earlier this week from Henry on Wednesday night, the Trojans will take on some tough non-league opponents in Henry’s former program Durango High School, Galena High School (Reno) Mary Star of the Sea High School (Calif.) Valley High School and Democracy Prep.

Hosting three games in a row at home to start the 2026 season that is slated to open on August 7th against Class 5A Mojave High School, the Trojans will head on the road from Aug. 28 to Sept. 18 before returning home for the last four games to finish the year from Sept. 25 to Oct. 23.

With a full coaching staff in place and growing player participation, the program is focused on building consistency and continuing its upward trajectory to reach its goal of being crowned state champions for the first time.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.