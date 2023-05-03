Trojans host Eagles with playoff implications on the line

The Pahrump Valley baseball team will be hosting the Boulder City Eagles this Wednesday, May 3, for senior night to close out the regular season.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Fidel Betancourt (23) hit a 3-run home run as part of a 2-for-3, 4 RBI day for the Trojans in their 15-0 win over the Canyon Springs Pioneers on Thursday, April 20.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times James Metscher (4) dives into home plate to score as teammate Fidel Betancourt (23) looks on during the Trojans' 19-0 win over Cheyenne.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Senior Kyle McDaniel (2) slides into third base as senior Fidel Betancourt (23) scores and senior teammates Dustin Lopez (22) and James Metscher (4) look on.

The Pahrump Valley baseball team will be hosting the Boulder City Eagles this Wednesday, May 3, for senior night to close out the regular season.

The Trojans (21-6) will have quite a bit on the line for the game.

With emotions already being high due to it being senior night, Pahrump Valley will also be looking to clinch the league title on their home field.

The team will have six players recognized on Wednesday night.

Scott Hirschi, Kyle McDaniel, James Metscher, Matt Arrey, Dustin Lopez and Fidel Betancourt are all exiting seniors playing in their last regular season home game at Pahrump Valley.

These six seniors are the leaders of the team, no question about it.

Pahrump Valley head coach Roy Uyeno will have a lot of shoes to fill after the players’ departures this season.

McDaniel leads the team in batting average (.590), hits (49) and runs batted in (50) while Metscher leads the team in runs scored (49).

Pahrump Valley and Boulder City currently sit tied atop the 3A Mountain League standings with identical 8-1 league records.

Pahrump Valley ended their 7-game losing streak to the Eagles with a 7-1 road victory in Boulder City on April 15 and they’re looking to continue their current 12-game winning streak.

Both teams are already guaranteed a home game in the first round of the Southern regional playoffs next week. Wednesday’s game will decide the league champion and which side of the bracket the two teams will be placed in.

If Pahrump is able to come away with the victory, they’ll get the No. 1 Mountain seed and will host whichever school secures the No. 8 seed in the Southern region.

If the Eagles defeat the Trojans, Pahrump will drop to the No. 2 Mountain League seed and will host whoever grabs the No. 6 seed in the Southern region.

Wednesday’s game is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. with senior night festivities kicking off shortly before the game.

