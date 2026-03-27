Trojans nearly drain the Swamp against No. 6 Green Valley — PHOTOS

Despite a four-run surge and multiple chances early, Pahrump Valley couldn’t capitalize on key opportunities Tuesday, falling 7-5 to Green Valley in a winnable non-league matchup.

Pahrump Valley High School senior Dominik Wilson sprints out of the box after making contact on the road against the Class 5A Green Valley Gators in Henderson on Tuesday, March 24. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Jacob Selbach puts good wood on the ball in his at-bat against Green Valley High School in Henderson on Tuesday, March 24. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Kayne Horibe adjusts his bat's tape prior to his at-bat against Green Valley High School in Henderson on Tuesday, March 24. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore INF Anthony Montanez makes a diving catch to save an overthrow and Green Valley's runner from scoring at home on the error on the road against the Class 5A Green Valley Gators in Henderson on Tuesday, March 24. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior and shortstop Tony Whitney prepares to throw a runner out after fielding a ground ball on the road against the Class 5A Green Valley Gators in Henderson on Tuesday, March 24. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Jacob Selbach pitched an inning in relief on the road against the Class 5A Green Valley Gators in Henderson on Tuesday, March 24. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Cody Fried follows through on his backswing on the road against the Class 5A Green Valley Gators in Henderson on Tuesday, March 24. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Tony Whitney entered the game as the Trojans' third pitcher on the road against the Class 5A Green Valley Gators in Henderson on Tuesday, March 24. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Kayne Horibe entered the game in the bottom of the sixth and pitched a clean inning on the road against the Class 5A Green Valley Gators in Henderson on Tuesday, March 24. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Tony Whitney pieces up a ball on the road against the Class 5A Green Valley Gators in Henderson on Tuesday, March 24. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Coming into ‘the swamp’ on Tuesday, the Trojans had just about every opportunity to jump on top of junior starting pitcher Lucas Gutierrez despite the blistering heat.

But the Trojans would only amass three runs in 3.1 innings against the slow-hurling starter whose earned run average toppled over 11 last season in JV.

Ultimately falling 7-5 to the No. 6 ranked program in the state, the Gators (12-5) were able to close the door with a two-run home run to deep center in the fifth inning by junior Joseph Lush.

Tightly managed for the week’s league play against Virgin Valley, Trojans head coach Drew Middleton’s approach to Tuesday’s non-league contest was simple: treat it like a bullpen game.

And that he did.

The Trojans (8-6) saw five different arms throw at least a full inning between Vinny Whitney, Dominik Wilson, Tony Whitney, Jacob Selbach and Kayne Horibe.

Working through running themselves out of innings with runners in scoring position, the Trojans posted their biggest spot of the day (four) in the top of the fourth inning.

The inning opened with Trojans senior catcher Benny Cimperman being hit by a pitch from Gutierrez, putting a runner aboard with no outs.

Courtesy runner Dominic Chiancone entered and remained at first after junior Cody Fried lifted a fly ball to center field for the first out.

Momentum quickly shifted when Horibe stepped up and delivered a sharp line drive into right field for a triple, bringing Chiancone home and putting the Trojans’ offense on the board.

Horibe later came around to score as Wilson drew a walk after a lengthy at-bat, cutting further into the deficit.

The rally continued when junior Samuel Mendoza worked another walk following a pitching change, advancing Wilson into scoring position.

Junior Jacob Selbach followed with a walk, loading the bases while keeping the pressure on.

With one out, Tony Whitney contributed a sacrifice fly to center field, allowing Wilson to tag and score while the remaining runners held their positions.

Trojans sophomore Anthony Montanez earned another walk to keep the inning alive, and during the next at-bat, chaos on the bases led to another run scoring on a passed ball by Gators junior Brady Cina.

Aggressive base running saw Selbach swipe third while Montanez moved into scoring position.

Senior Vinny Whitney then drew yet another walk, continuing a string of disciplined plate appearances that helped push the score to 5–4.

However, the inning finally came to a close when B. Cimperman returned to the plate for the second time in the inning, popping out to right field to end the rally.

Despite a few good plays in the field, the Trojans defense was not up to caliber as they committed four errors throughout.

Showing late life in the sixth inning, Pahrump Valley closed down the lead to two following an RBI single to shallow right field by Vinny Whitney that narrowed the gap to within two runs.

Pahrump Valley went down 1-2-3 to end the seventh, capping off a contest that was theirs to grab from the jump.

Vinny Whitney and Horibe led the sticks with two hits a piece and an RBI followed by Tony Whitney, who went 1-2 at the dish with an RBI.

“Winnable is an understatement,” head coach Drew Middleton said. “Green Valley wanted to be there even less than we did. And that’s saying something.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.