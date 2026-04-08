Trojans place three top-ten finishes in League Match #4

The Trojans boys golf program secured three top-ten finishes in a competitive field of 28. Junior Travis Floyd led the way with a fifth-place finish, followed closely by Aaron Rily in seventh and senior Cayden Cowley in eighth.

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Pahrump Valley High School junior TC Hone attempts to knock down a putt to finish his round during the Trojans' home league match at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School boys golf sophomore Samson Wagner lets one fly during the Trojans' home league match at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School boys golf junior Travis Floyd drives the ball deep during the Trojans' home league match at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior TC Hone expels a ball out of the sand bunker during the Trojans' home league match at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Aaron Rily prepares to send a ball deep during the Trojans' home league match at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Taking to their home course once more at Mountain Falls Golf Club, the Pahrump Valley High School boys golf program finished the day with three top-ten finishes.

With 28 competitors sprinkled among Boulder City, Moapa Valley, Virgin Valley, Civica, Coral Academy and The Meadows, Trojan juniors Travis Floyd finished in a team-best fifth place while Aaron Rily was hot on his tail placing seventh, followed by senior Cayden Cowley in eighth.

After 18 holes of competitive play, Virgin Valley emerged as the team champion with a score of 333 (+45), narrowly edging out Pahrump Valley at 337 (+49) and Boulder City at 364 (+76).

Their success was anchored by consistent play across the roster, including Gavin Cramer (82 +10), Viktor Cu (87 +15), and Charles Davis (74 +2).

Floyd led the Trojans with a sharp 81 (+9), providing one of the lowest scores on the day, giving the team an early boost.

Rily wasn’t too far behind as the junior finished shooting an 83 (+11). Senior Cayden Cowley (86 +14) while freshman Brody Myers (87 +15) also provided a steady performance that ensured Pahrump remained towards the top of the standings.

Boulder City, finishing third at 364 (+76), leaned heavily on standout performances from Brayden Alvarade, who shot an impressive even-par 72 to claim the top individual score. Grady Grant (79 +7) and Chase Herbolsheirmer (80 +8) added valuable contributions, but higher scores from the rest of the roster limited the team’s overall placement.

Other teams faced varying degrees of challenge on Mountain Falls.

Virgin Valley posted competitive scores, led by Charles Davis’ strong 74 (+2), but occasional lapses on closing holes prevented an even higher finish.

Moapa Valley struggled to find a flow of consistency, with high scores from JJ Erickson (110 +38) and Jakoby Hess (112 +40), while The Meadows posted mixed results, relying on mid-card players like Jordan Luh (86 +14) for competitive scoring.

Individual highlights featured several exceptional rounds from multiple golfers.

Boulder City’s Brayden Alvarade’s even-par 72 stood out as the round of the day, while Charles Davis (74 +2), Grady Grant (79 +7), Chase Herbolsheirmer (80 +8), and Travis Floyd (81 +9) all delivered crucial top finishes for their teams.

Overall, League Match #4 demonstrated that the Trojans are right where they need to be with only two league matches remaining before the start of the Class 3A Regionals.

Set to host the regional tournament at home at Mountain Falls Golf Club from May 6 to May 7, Pahrump will have two weeks to tighten the screws, aiming to knock off Virgin Valley, who currently holds a three-point lead over the Trojans, 30 to 27.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.