73°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Trojans roll past struggling Western

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
October 18, 2019 - 11:30 pm
 

Kenny Delker scored on touchdown runs of 5 and 61 yards and Kody Peugh carried 10 times for 85 yards Friday night as the Pahrump Valley High School football team cruised to a 37-0 win over Western in Las Vegas.

Delker finished with 92 yards on 4 carries for Pahrump Valley (3-5, 2-1 Sunset League), which can wrap up the No. 2 seed in the Sunset and a home playoff game with a victory over Valley on Thursday night at Trojan Field. Western fell to 1-7 and 0-4.

Roman Roberts threw for one touchdown — a 16-yarder to Andrew Avena — and ran for another on a 15-yard keeper for the Trojans, who racked up 269 yards on the ground while holding the Warriors to minus-1 yard of offense for the game. Western finished with eight plays for negative yardage.

The Pahrump Valley defense forced Western to punt eight times, while allowing just one first down.

The game went to a running clock late in the second quarter, as the Trojans took a 37-0 lead. Neither team scored during the second half.

For more details on Friday night’s game, see Wednesday’s Pahrump Valley Times.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley freshman Leila Denton, right, keeps the ...
Girls Soccer: Another league game, another mercy rule for Pahrump Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The series of controlled scrimmages known as the Class 3A Sunset League schedule continued Tuesday for the Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team, which had another game end early because of the mercy rule.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The 2018 Pahrump Valley High School football team. While fo ...
Tom Rysinski: NIAA’s new sportsmanship rules pass first test
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Fights breaking out at football games became an issue when two games during the 2018 season and one during the 2017 season in Southern Nevada were ruled double forfeits because of bench-clearing brawls. In one, police had to use pepper spray to break up the fight.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley tennis coach Dan Clift goes over court assignm ...
Tennis: Second season shows progress for Pahrump Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The first-year coach of the second-year tennis team at Pahrump Valley High School has a favorite memory of the just-completed season, which saw the Trojans post a 6-2 record against an independent schedule.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School football players gather in the end ...
Trojans end skid with home win over Dragons
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It was the fumble that changed the course of the game — and it’s not too much to say the course of the season — for the Pahrump Valley High School football team, and nobody saw it.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Coach Joe Clayton and the Pahrump Valley High S ...
Football: Del Sol looms as biggest game of year for Pahrump Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Every game is a big game when there are only nine games on the schedule, but Pahrump Valley High School football coach Joe Clayton is not using hyperbole when he says tonight’s home game against Del Sol is the biggest game of the year.