Trojans roll past struggling Western

Kenny Delker scored on touchdown runs of 5 and 61 yards and Kody Peugh carried 10 times for 85 yards Friday night as the Pahrump Valley High School football team cruised to a 37-0 win over Western in Las Vegas.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School football players take a knee while an injured Western High School player receives attention during the third quarter of the Trojans' 37-0 rout of the Warriors on Friday night in Las Vegas.

Delker finished with 92 yards on 4 carries for Pahrump Valley (3-5, 2-1 Sunset League), which can wrap up the No. 2 seed in the Sunset and a home playoff game with a victory over Valley on Thursday night at Trojan Field. Western fell to 1-7 and 0-4.

Roman Roberts threw for one touchdown — a 16-yarder to Andrew Avena — and ran for another on a 15-yard keeper for the Trojans, who racked up 269 yards on the ground while holding the Warriors to minus-1 yard of offense for the game. Western finished with eight plays for negative yardage.

The Pahrump Valley defense forced Western to punt eight times, while allowing just one first down.

The game went to a running clock late in the second quarter, as the Trojans took a 37-0 lead. Neither team scored during the second half.

