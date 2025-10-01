Trojans tennis wraps regular season in Boulder City

The Trojans finished 4-4 overall in third place within the 3A Southern Tennis division behind Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas and Boulder City High School.

A Boulder City tennis player prepares to serve against the Trojans in a road league match in Boulder City. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Nyomi Skinner won her opening singles set on the road against the Eagles in the last match of the fall regular season. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Allison Amador gets ready to return a serve in a road league match against Boulder City High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Last week, the Trojans tennis team got back on the all-to-familiar Nye County yellow bus to play on the road for the seventh time this season.

Only hosting one home match against American Heritage Academy that ended in a win by forfeit due to lack of players, the Trojans have had to fight for every road win they have accumulated this year.

Last Thursday, as Pahrump (4-4, 4-2 3A Southern League) traveled to take on their first-place rivals Boulder City High School, the team knew going in that they were facing solid competition.

This fall season, Boulder City (8-0, 4-0) has swept through league play with a perfect 4-0 record to give them to top seed and slight home court advantage heading into the 3A Southern League girls tennis playoffs.

Head coach Michael Dela Rosa wasn’t hesitant to pit the program against some of the best competition in the state as the Trojans faced 5A powerhouses Liberty (L, 12-6) and Bishop Gorman (L, 12-6) to begin the year in preparation for league play.

In Boulder City, among the packed home stands outside the courts, Pahrump had quite a few supporters of their own in attendance to give the Trojans some life from the back of the courts.

It wasn’t the strongest overall of showings for the boys team, as they collectively fell to the Eagles 2-16.

Trojans sophomore Jace Eichner was victorious in two of three of his singles matches, winning his second singles set 6-1 and his third singles set by way of a 7-6 comeback.

The ladies were able to push around the Eagles a bit more but ultimately came up just shy, losing 7-11.

Senior Chanel Anthony and sophomore Nyomi Skinner took single set wins in the first round with Anthony winning 6-1 and Skinner claiming a 6-0 sweep.

Skinner would shine through again in the second round, dominating her singles set 6-2. Anthony, who’s been extremely strong for the Trojans the whole season, charged back to a 6-4 second set win. Doubles partners juniors Layla Burnell and Milly Khandpur took down the competition, winning 6-3.

The girls’ third set was carried again by Anthony and Skinner, as the ladies won every set round.

Anthony finished the day recording yet another 6-0 sweep while Skinner was close behind with a 6-1 set win.

Fun Off the Court

Traveling last Friday back to the Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas where they took on Adelson earlier this season, the Trojans got to kick their feet up and enjoy some of the best competition they will see during the Las Vegas Tennis Open.

The team ran into American professional tennis player Alex Rybakov, who played college tennis at Texas Christian University and holds a career-high singles ranking of 289 with a career-high doubles ranking of 369.

Playoffs

With the Trojans finishing as the third seed in their conference, the the girls are set to receive a bye in the 3A Southern League girls playoffs and will host the semifinals round at home on Wednesday, October 8 at 3 p.m.

The boys will be looking to host at home as the third seed in their conference Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.