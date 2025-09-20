Trojans trigger running clock in 58-14 road victory against Cheyenne — PHOTOS

The Pahrump Valley High School football team secured another blowout road victory improving their overall record to 3-1 before starting league play next week.

The Pahrump Valley High School football program rolled to another running clock victory as they made quick work of Cheyenne High School on the road Friday evening 58-14.

In what most fans would arguably call the best overall squad the Trojans have ever bolstered, Pahrump Valley have now outscored their opponents 192-52 this season through their first four non-league games.

Adjusting their pass-heavy offense from the opening drive, the Trojans (3-1) looked to former running back OL Preston Doctor to earn reps as the junior was able to start the fireworks with an opening two-yard goal line rush for a touchdown.

Senior co-captain ATH,WR,FS Austin Alvarez would follow up the drive with a successful two-point conversion. Alvarez was everywhere as later in the second half as the two-way athlete recorded an interception to put an end to a long Desert Shields drive. On the night, Doctor finished with a commanding 129 total yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns.

“He’s been working really hard, and the last time he ran the ball he was on JV. We just needed backup lineman to start season,” head coach Thomas Walker said. “Now we’re getting towards league and opted to get him reps before we get there. He runs the ball hard and behind his pads. You’re not just tackling him, you’re going to feel it every time.”

And feel it the Desert Shields did.

On their opening drive, Cheyenne was stuffed on fourth down by Trojans junior LB/FB Alejandro Rayas. The following drive, junior TE/DE Gideon Wydick was able to force a fumble before the Desert Shields were thrown down to the ground by Trojans junior ILB/OT Iyan “The Boogeyman” Bosket.

Heading into the half, the Trojans led 39-0 before the Desert Shields were able to sneak a deep pass for 48 yards past the Trojans secondary to give them some life 39-6.

Fluidly running the ball as they pleased, the Trojans offense rumbled for 498 total yards with six combined rushing touchdowns between senior QB Kayne Horibe (3), Doctor (2) and junior RB/LB Cade Wulfenstein (1).

Horibe completed 11 of 13 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown while letting the backfield do the majority of the work.

In a role that he didn’t quite forget from his younger days of ball, Horibe did a masterful job filling in as kicker for injured kickers junior Aaron Rily (groin) and senior RB/LB Joshua Slusher (concussion).

“Honestly, our game plan was to come out then just punch him in the mouth all the way down the field. I mean, honestly, we did that to them last year. They couldn’t respond,” Horibe said. “You know, we’re a much bigger and more physical team, so when we run the ball up the middle, we can get great holes with our line and get about eight to 10 yards a pop on the run.”

The Desert Shields would get one last glimmer of light as they opened up the third quarter with a long 64-yard run followed by a rushing touchdown.

The Trojans defense has been no joke this year as they have rotated out their first and secondary defenses gaining valuable experience between both squads that shall bode them well with league play upcoming next week against Virgin Valley.

“It’s got to be dialed in. We put in our stuff and have done everything we need to do to be successful heading in the league,” Walker said. “And I think the boys will step up, yeah. The crowd is going to be rocking next week for sure.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.