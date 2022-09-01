Trojans volleyball end losing streak, get first win of season

The Pahrump Valley girls volleyball team got their first win of the season in a 3-0 sweep of the Sunrise Mountain Miners in Las Vegas.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Senior captain Peyton Odegard (5) is skying high for a hit against the Sunrise Mountain defense during the Trojans' 3-0 win on Wednesday, Aug 31.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Junior hitter Taylor Brown (13) going for a kill against the Sunrise Mountain Miners during Pahrump's 3-0 win on Wednesday, Aug 31.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Junior hitter Alessandra Martinez (3) serving to Sunrise Mountain during the third set of the Trojans' 3-0 win over the Miners on Wednesday, Aug 31.

The Trojans have had a rough start to their season. They started 0-5, losing all three matches in their early season tournament.

In their tournament over the weekend, Pahrump Valley faced Smith Valley, Elko and Fernley high schools. The Trojans weren’t able to win a set in the tournament.

I believe this might have given them a little bit of a sour taste in their mouth and they were looking to take it out on Sunrise Mountain Wednesday evening.

The first set of Wednesday’s match brought everything. There were cheers, sadness, excitement, ups and downs. Both teams felt all of these emotions.

The Trojans scored the first four points of the set before the Miners were able to get on the board.

After some back-and-forth, the Trojans were able to jump out to a 17-11 lead, however, they wouldn’t hold on to the lead for long. This was when the set got very exciting.

The Miners were able to fight all the way to come within one point, making the score 22-21.

After the comeback attempt, Pahrump was able to get the score to 24-21, but that wasn’t the end of the excitement.

With the crowd jumping and screaming for both teams, the bleachers were shaking, players on the bench were all on their feet.

The Miners came back to tie the score at 24 apiece, but the Trojans were able to prevail and win the set by a score of 26-24.

Senior hitter Lillian McGhee ended the set with a kill to the middle of the Sunrise defense.

Pahrump Valley controlled the second set with ease. They would get the 25-17 victory and take a two sets to zero lead.

In the third set, Sunrise Mountain was able to jump out in the lead and it was the Trojans who had to play catch-up.

The Miners held a small lead early before Pahrump Valley tied the set at 10 points each. From that moment, the Trojans dominated the third set.

The third set win gave the Trojans a sweeping 3-0 victory.

With this win, Pahrump Valley’s record moved to 1-5 overall and 1-1 in league play. Their first league game came ended in a loss to Coral Academy on Monday night.

By the time you’re reading this, the Trojans will have played a third game this week. This time, they hosted Amplus Academy in a non-league matchup.

You can check the outcome of that game by going to maxpreps.com.

Next week, Pahrump Valley will play two non-league games. The first game will be at home on Tuesday night against the Eldorado Sundevils. That game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The second game next week will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8, when the Trojans travel to Mesquite to face off against the Virgin Valley Bulldogs. That game has a 6 p.m. start time as well.

