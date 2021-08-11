80°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

UNLV coaches press forward amid athletic director’s departure

By Sam Gordon Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 11, 2021 - 1:16 am
 
UNLV Head Coach Marcus Arroyo catches a pass from a quarterback during a drill in football team ...
UNLV Head Coach Marcus Arroyo catches a pass from a quarterback during a drill in football team practice at Rebel Park on Thursday, August 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo watches his players during football practice in UNLV, Wedn ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo watches his players during football practice in UNLV, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Former UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois made a detour Monday before departing for Missouri, stopping at Rebel Park to bid farewell to Rebels football players and coaches after practice.

“I wouldn’t expect anything less. She’s been first class since we first met and talked when I was at Oregon,” said second-year football coach Marcus Arroyo, whom Reed-Francois hired in December of 2019. “That’s the way you get down. That’s the that way I’m wired, she’s wired. We were raised that way, and that’s the way you go about your business.”

The Rebels are going about their business sans Reed-Francois, who on Sunday was announced as the new athletic director at Missouri. Terms of her new contract will be approved Tuesday by the school’s Board of Curators. She made $420,000 annually at UNLV and will likely double her salary in the SEC — where athletic directors at the conference’s public universities made an average of $955,020 last year.

In an open letter to the UNLV community, school president Keith E. Whitfield said that an interim plan for athletic leadership would be announced in the coming days. The school is planning on conducting a national search to find Reed-Francois’ replacement.

“I’ll share more details when they’re available,” he wrote. “We are grateful for Desiree’s tireless energy and work to move UNLV athletics forward over the past four years. She had success in many areas, including establishing a culture of integrity and professionalism, and she always had the best interest of our student-athletes in mind.”

Arroyo was among the first in UNLV’s athletic department to publicly address Reed-Francois’ departure, calling it “bittersweet” on Monday during his press conference after practice. He said her vision for the program was among the primary reasons he accepted the football coaching position with the Rebels.

“The SEC is getting a great one,” Arroyo said, explaining that the nature of his job does not change. “You have a lot of people come and go. Coaches, athletic directors and trainers. … For our everyday routine … we’re out here designing this and going about our work every day. This is what we do. We’ve got a job to do.”

Rebels women’s basketball coach Lindy La Rocque said Monday that Reed-Francois was a “huge reason” why she left as an assistant at Stanford. That said, La Rocque understands why Reed-Francois is moving.

“You’ve got to kind of do what’s best for you, so I appreciate that,” said La Rocque, who was hired in March of 2020 and coached the Lady Rebels last season to a second-place finish in the Mountain West. “She’s going to be a lifelong friend…for giving me my first head coaching job and trusting and empowering me to lead young women.”

Like Arroyo, La Rocque said her job doesn’t change with Reed-Francois’ departure, although she is eager to find out who her new boss is going to be.

“She’s got some really great things started and will leave a lasting impact,” La Rocque said. “We’re excited to figure out who we can put in charge to keep our momentum going.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden looks his players during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare ...
Look at coaches, QB rotations when betting NFL preseason games
By Todd Dewey Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pro bettors account for most of the exhibition action, which explains why the preseason limits at sportsbooks are one-tenth of what they are during the regular season.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends the goal against Colorado Avalan ...
Golden Knights roster update: Sorting out a week of moves
By Ben Gotz Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Golden Knights made several moves last week — the biggest one trading face of the franchise Marc-Andre Fleury — as they continue their pursuit of the Stanley Cup.

The United States celebrate their victory in the Concacaf Gold Cup final against Mexico at Alle ...
Miles Robinson’s extra-time goal gives US Gold Cup title
By Adam Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Miles Robinson scored the only goal as the United States defeated Mexico to win the Gold Cup in front of a capacity crowd of 61,514 Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) dribbles around New York Liberty guard/forward Betnijah L ...
2 Aces play key roles in USA gold-medal effort
By Sam Gordon Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young, who are enjoying career years with the Aces, continued their superb play for Team USA in 3-on-3 basketball Olympic championship win.

Spencer Wright of Milford, Utah, kicks back for the crowd in saddle bronc riding at the tenth g ...
NFR events to start 1 hour earlier to broaden audience
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Las Vegas Events and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association has decided to start the 10 rodeo performances at 5:45 p.m. in a bid to expand the East Coast audience.

 
RTC, Raiders launch Game Day Express bus service
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The transportation agency is launching its Game Day Express bus service starting with the Raiders’ Aug. 14 preseason opener.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from Washington Capitals center ...
Graney: Cry all you want, but Golden Knights had to trade Fleury
By Ed Graney Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Golden Knights needed to clear some salary, even if it meant trading the face of the franchise and a future Hall of Famer. Welcome to the harsh reality of pro sports.

Getty Images The NFL season begins Sept. 9 when the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Bu ...
Arizona sports wagering to begin Sept. 9 for 20 licensees
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Legalized sports betting will kick off in the Grand Canyon State on the same day the National Football League opens its 2021 season with a Tampa Bay-Dallas matchup.