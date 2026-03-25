Utah Tech, McDaniel, split two-game series with UNLV — PHOTOS

UNLV baseball overpowered Utah Tech 11-1 behind Parker Dillhoff’s complete-game gem in the opener before the Trailblazers answered with an emphatic 11-1 victory to earn a series split at Earl E. Wilson stadium.

Utah Tech hangs out in the dugout during their game against UNLV on March 22 at Earl E. Wilson Field. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

UNLV pitcher sophomore Felix Ong starts the game for UNLV against Utah Tech on March 22 at Earl E. Wilson Field. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Utah Tech junior second baseman Kyle McDaniel cleanly fields a ball at second base to record the out for the Trailblazers against UNLV on March 22 at Earl E. Wilson Field. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Utah Tech junior second baseman Kyle McDaniel cleanly fields a ball at second base to record the out for the Trailblazers against UNLV on March 22 at Earl E. Wilson Field. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

A UNLV player checks his swing during the Rebels' exhibition game against Utah Tech on Sunday, March 22. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Rebels record a strikeout during their second game of the two-game series against Utah Tech. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Utah Tech senior Gavin Long comes around home plate to score for Utah Tech during their 11-1 win against UNLV on Sunday, March 22. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Utah Tech junior Brandon Kosel pitched five innings allowing only four hits while picking up six strikeouts over 91 pitches. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

A Utah Tech fan enjoys an ice-cold Coors Light during a scorching hot day at Earl E. Wilson Field during the Rebels' 11-1 loss to Utah Tech on Sunday, March 22. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Utah Tech junior Kyle McDaniel prepares to take a hack during the Trailblazers' game against UNLV on Sunday, March 22. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Utah Tech junior Kyle McDaniel prepares to take a hack during the Trailblazers' game against UNLV on Sunday, March 22. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Former Pahrump Valley High School champion Kyle McDaniel takes off toward first base after making contact during the Trailblazers' second game against the Rebels. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Utah Tech senior catcher Andrew Pyle knocks in an RBI single in the third inning against UNLV pitcher LJ Manning. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

UNLV junior Jonny Rodriguez tries to piece up the ball against Utah Tech starting pitcher Brandon Kosel during the Rebels' 11-1 loss on Sunday, March 22. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Utah Tech junior Brandon Kosel pitched five innings allowing only four hits while picking up six strikeouts over 91 pitches. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Utah Tech Trailblazers hang on the visiting dugout fence prior to the start of their game against UNLV on Sunday, March 22. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

UNLV's Drew Barragan, Gunnar Myro and Marcos Rosales stand by members of a travel ball program from Boulder City for the Pledge of Allegiance prior to the start of their exhibition against Utah Tech on Sunday, March 22. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Utah Tech's baseball program lines up for the Pledge of Allegiance prior to the start of their exhibition against Utah Tech on Sunday, March 22. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Rebels remove their caps for the Pledge of Allegiance prior to the start of their exhibition game against Utah Tech on Sunday, March 22. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

UNLV junior INF Jayden Hertel runs out the dugout during the Rebels' opening lineup announcements prior to their second game against Utah Tech on Sunday, March 22. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Utah Tech junior second baseman Kyle McDaniel takes a hack during the Trailblazers' second game against UNLV at Earl E. Wilson Field. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

LAS VEGAS — UNLV left little doubt Saturday night in multiple big league scouts’ minds as they cruised to a comfortable 11-1 victory over Utah Tech in game one of the two-game series.

Behind a workhorse performance from senior left-hander Parker Dillhoff and a relentless offense that produced 13 hits, the Rebels ended the game early under the run rule.

“We actually played Fresno State Thursday and Friday in St. George. We were able to take both from them. It was awesome playing them because Jake Riding is on Fresno State,” former Pahrump Valley High School champion Kyle McDaniel said. “We were teammates in Pahrump and he went to a junior college and then to Fresno. He was injured but was still there, pretty cool moment.”

Dillhoff set the pace and never let up. The left-hander went the distance, scattering minimal damage and allowing just one run as he kept Utah Tech (15-9) from generating any sustained offense.

Working efficiently, Dillhoff attacked the strike zone and pitched out of trouble when needed to secure the complete-game victory.

At the plate, UNLV (15-8) applied constant pressure, scoring constantly in the first five innings.

Redshirt senior Drew Barragan jump-started the night in the first inning, driving a solo home run to deep right field for his team-leading sixth of the season and a 1-0 lead.

The Rebels added on in the second when Jack Salmon lined an RBI double to left, bringing home Jonny Rodriguez to make it 2-0.

UNLV manufactured another run in the third with runners on the corners as Nin Burns II was caught stealing, but Barragan broke for home and slid in safely ahead of the tag, extending the lead to 3-0.

The pressure continued in the fourth. Salmon and Rodriguez reached with singles, and Gunnar Myro executed a bunt single that allowed local Basic High School product Cooper Sheff to score, stretching the advantage to 4-0.

The game turned decisively in the fifth.

After two runners reached base, Sheff delivered the biggest swing of the night up to that point, launching a three-run home run to deep left field. The blast pushed the lead to 7-0 and put UNLV firmly in control.

Utah Tech managed its only run in the sixth, using a leadoff double and a ground out to cut the deficit to 7-1, but Dillhoff quickly regained command and prevented any further damage.

UNLV answered immediately.

Ayden Garcia opened the seventh with a solo home run to center field. Later in the inning, Salmon struck again, ripping his second RBI double of the night to right-center to score Rodriguez and make it 9-1.

With the 10-run rule looming and two outs, Myro delivered the final blow. The junior shortstop crushed a two-run home run to left field, driving in Salmon and ending the game emphatically in the sixth inning.

Game two — Trailblazers give it right back

Utah Tech starting pitcher and junior Brandon Kosel made sure that the Rebels would experience a bit of how it felt Saturday for the Trailblazers as Kosel turned in five innings of scoreless work on the mound.

UNLV had its chances early.

They didn’t capitalize, and Utah Tech made sure the Rebels paid for it.

UNLV put on immediate pressure in the first inning when Marcos Rosales doubled to right-center and Barragan followed with a single, giving UNLV (15-9) runners on the corners with no outs.

The threat fizzled, however, as Utah Tech (16-9) escaped without damage — a missed opportunity that loomed large as the game unfolded.

The Trailblazers struck first in the second inning, taking a 1-0 lead when Gavin Long scored on a wild pitch.

What followed in the third inning broke the game open.

Following a pitching change that brought in senior RHP Yates Bland, the Trailblazers sent 12 batters to the plate and scored seven runs in a decisive rally.

Andrew Pyle delivered a two-run single, Petey Soto Jr. added an RBI hit and Ryan Kroepel capped the inning with a two-run single. Utah Tech also drew multiple walks and took advantage of a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded, pushing the lead to 8-0.

UNLV cycled through several pitchers in an attempt to stop the momentum, but Utah Tech continued to add on.

“Both games were fairly opposite of each other this weekend. Yesterday, we really hit well with runners in scoring position, today we couldn’t buy a hit,” UNLV head coach Stan Stotle said. “Pitching-wise, Dilhoff was really good yesterday and today, we were the complete opposite. Zero command of the baseball, too much to overcome.”

The Trailblazers extended the lead to 9-0 in the fifth inning and 10-1 in the seventh before adding a final run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Kroepel.

The Rebels’ lone run came in the sixth inning.

Burns II doubled to right-center and later scored on an RBI single by Salmon to trim the deficit to 9-1.

UNLV generated traffic at times but just could not sustain it.

The Rebels left multiple runners on base, including a bases-loaded opportunity in the fifth inning that went unconverted.

Command issues proved costly on the mound as UNLV’s pitchers combined to allow 11 runs while issuing 15 walks, hitting three batters and throwing multiple wild pitches — a combination Utah Tech consistently turned into runs.

By the time UNLV could fimd any rhythm offensively, the deficit was already out of reach.

A big seven-run third inning that went on for what seemed like forever proved too much to overcome as UNLV fell 11-1 to Utah Tech in an eight-inning contest on Sunday afternoon at Earl E. Wilson Stadium.

The Trailblazers earned their first win all-time against the Scarlet and Gray with the series dating back to the 2022 season.

“For us, the split against UNLV was good. We obviously wanted both, but we are very happy with a good bounce-back day,” McDaniel said. “Saturday we didn’t play our best baseball. We were able to regroup and get after it today. Great sign from our team. We know that when we execute, we are in a good spot to win regardless of who we play.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.