Whitaker and Brehn take top spot at PVTBC tournament

(Thinkstock) The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club held their October tournament on Saturday, Oct. 27, featuring 96 bowlers in the scotch-doubles event. Donna Whitaker and Jerry Brehn finished in the top spot with a total score of 898 points.

The PVTBC tournament was a scotch doubles event, meaning the teammates alternated each shot throughout the game.

There were 21 teams in the A division and 27 teams in the B division with each team consisting of a male and a female bowler.

The top seven teams in the A division and the top nine teams in the B division all received a portion of the prize pots.

In the A division, the team of Donna Whitaker and Jerry Brehn took home the top spot.

Whitaker and Brehn finished with a total of 898 points. They bowled games of 258, 230 and 224, to go along with their handicap score of 186 points.

In second place of the A division was the team of Chis and Shaun Upton.

The Uptons finished just 14 points behind Whitaker and Brehn. They ended the tournament with a total of 884 points.

The two bowlers had single-game scores of 263, 249 and 264, in addition to a handicap score of 108 points.

Their scores of 263 and 264 were two of the top five scores in the tournament.

The third-place finisher in the PVTBC tournament was the team of Janis and Derek Correa.

The Correas bowled single-game scores of 221, 212 and 229, to go along with their handicap score of 197, to give them a total score of 859 points for the event.

The other teams that finished in prize-winning positions were the teams of Charity Musial and Joe Matassa (852), Kris and Roger Woodward (849), Donna Doyle and Lynn Cary (848) and June Williams and Frank Medina (833).

Musial and Matassa scored the highest single-game score of the tournament, bowling a 277 in the first game.

Tenth-place finishers Rebekah Quinteros and TJ Adriano scored the second highest single-game score of the tournament with a 273 in their second game.

In the B division, the team of Dawn and Chris Mohl took home first place.

The bowlers ended the tournament with a total score of 862 points. In addition to their handicap score of 224 points, the Mohls bowled single-game scores of 228, 180 and 230.

Their scores of 228 and 230 were the top two scores in the B division.

In second place for the B division was the team of Jennifer and David Mathias.

The Mathias’ bowled games of 207, 214 and 162, to go along with their handicap score of 251, to finish the day with a total score of 834 points.

Kathy Wheeler and Juan Marquez took home third place of the B division in Saturday’s PVTBC tournament.

Wheeler and Marquez finished with 823 total points.

They had game scores of 159, 224 and 184 and they had a handicap score of 256 for the tournament.

The other teams that finished in money winning positions were NancyAnne Glynn and Joe Lopez (795), Cheryl and Larry Labrecque (791), Lorena Myers and Doug Tarver (790), Christine Meoli and Randy Breneman (773), Lani McKinney and Steve Boyce (771) and Sandra Halsey and Martin Aune (761).

The next PVTBC event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19. That tournament will be a certified snakebite, 10-pin no-tap singles event. There will also be a handicap and a scratch side pot at the tournament.

The directors will be Debbie Varner and Diane Courtney. The tournament will begin at 1 p.m.

