‘White Lies” Trojans show their school spirit during regional basketball tournament
Trojan sophomore Isabella Harris curated a photo gallery showcasing some of the student-led spirit that goes into making every home event an entertaining time.
Last Friday during the Class 3A regional basketball semifinals hosted at Pahrump Valley High School, the student body packed the house with white T-shirts that all told a different comedic white lie.
The shirts were made by the student body in an effort to rally students together to create a college-like game environment.
