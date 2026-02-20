‘White Lies” Trojans show their school spirit during regional basketball tournament

Trojan sophomore Isabella Harris curated a photo gallery showcasing some of the student-led spirit that goes into making every home event an entertaining time.

SNHPS Hi-Lo Doubles Tournament crowns champions at Pahrump Hot Air Rally in the Valley

Pahrump Valley High School's Eva Armendariz and her boyfriend Tyler Murphy pose together with Murphy's shirt reading "My Gf is a cheer leader" before tip-off of the Class 3A regional semifinals at home. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School's Autumn Colon's sister, Sunday Colon, sports a white T-shirt that reads "#13 doesn't have lockdown defense" before tip-off of the Class 3A regional semifinals at home. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Benjamin Cimperman grins while wearing his comedic "I'm a Nonchalant Dreadhead" white lie T-shirt before tip-off of the Class 3A regional semifinals at home. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Ella Odegard shows off her comedic "I Love Running" white lie T-shirt before tip-off of the Class 3A regional semifinals at home. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School freshman Olivia Veloz shows off her custom made T-shirt that reads "My wrist is made of steel" during the basketball program's regional playoff tournament. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School students (from left) Rosie Miller, Christine Anne Williams, Kristine Lianne Guzman, and Avery Farruggia proudly sport custom made white T-shirts for spirit night during the Class 3A regional semifinals at home. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Sydney Crotty proudly sports her "I Never Foul" white lie T-shirt before tip-off the Class 3A regional semifinals at home. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Last Friday during the Class 3A regional basketball semifinals hosted at Pahrump Valley High School, the student body packed the house with white T-shirts that all told a different comedic white lie.

The shirts were made by the student body in an effort to rally students together to create a college-like game environment.

Trojan sophomore multimedia creator Isabella Harris curated this photo gallery showcasing some of the student-led spirit that goes into making every home event an entertaining time.