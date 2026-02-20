46°F
‘White Lies” Trojans show their school spirit during regional basketball tournament

Pahrump Valley High School junior Sydney Crotty proudly sports her "I Never Foul" white lie T-shirt before tip-off the Class 3A regional semifinals at home. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School students (from left) Rosie Miller, Christine Anne Williams, Kristine Lianne Guzman, and Avery Farruggia proudly sport custom made white T-shirts for spirit night during the Class 3A regional semifinals at home. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School freshman Olivia Veloz shows off her custom made T-shirt that reads "My wrist is made of steel" during the basketball program's regional playoff tournament. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Ella Odegard shows off her comedic "I Love Running" white lie T-shirt before tip-off of the Class 3A regional semifinals at home. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Benjamin Cimperman grins while wearing his comedic "I'm a Nonchalant Dreadhead" white lie T-shirt before tip-off of the Class 3A regional semifinals at home. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School's Autumn Colon's sister, Sunday Colon, sports a white T-shirt that reads "#13 doesn't have lockdown defense" before tip-off of the Class 3A regional semifinals at home. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School's Eva Armendariz and her boyfriend Tyler Murphy pose together with Murphy's shirt reading "My Gf is a cheer leader" before tip-off of the Class 3A regional semifinals at home. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
By Isabella Harris Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
February 20, 2026 - 4:50 am
 
Updated February 20, 2026 - 6:12 am

Last Friday during the Class 3A regional basketball semifinals hosted at Pahrump Valley High School, the student body packed the house with white T-shirts that all told a different comedic white lie.

The shirts were made by the student body in an effort to rally students together to create a college-like game environment.

Trojan sophomore multimedia creator Isabella Harris curated this photo gallery showcasing some of the student-led spirit that goes into making every home event an entertaining time.

