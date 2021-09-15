94°F
Wolf Pack dominate Bengals in home opener

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
September 15, 2021 - 12:29 am
 
UNR Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua (35) runs the ball against New Mexico Lobos cornerback Dont ...
UNR Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua (35) runs the ball against New Mexico Lobos cornerback Donte Martin (8) during the second half of a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Nevada UNR Wolf Pack cruised to a 49-10 victory on Saturday when they hosted the Idaho State Bengals at Mackay Stadium in Reno.

Carson Strong picked up right where he left off last week. Strong threw for four touchdowns to go along with his 381 yards. Three of his four touchdown passes came in the first half. Strong is continuing to build upon his already impressive resume.

The Wolf Pack offense had 586 total yards for the game. On top of Strong’s 381 yards, backup quarterback, Nate Cox, also saw the field during the fourth quarter. Cox went 3-for-3 with 60 yards and a touchdown pass.

The defense for Nevada came up big against the Bengals offense. The defense only allowed 283 total yards, while also creating two turnovers. One of those turnovers was a fumble recovered by senior defensive tackle Dom Peterson, who returned it all the way for a touchdown. Peterson recovered two fumbles in the game and had three total tackles.

The Wolf Pack defense was led by senior linebacker Lawson Hall, who had a total of 10 tackles, including one sack, and he forced one of the two fumbles in the game.

The Idaho State offense couldn’t get anything going throughout the game. Between both quarterbacks that played, the offense was only able to throw for a total of 142 yards and zero touchdowns.

The Bengals’ lone touchdown came on their first drive of the game in the first quarter. Senior linebacker, Oshea Trujillo, was put in as a running back and scored on a one-yard run to tie the game 7-7. The Bengals only scored one more time in the game, which was when they kicked a 42-yard field goal to open the second half.

The Wolf Pack offense went on to score three more touchdowns on their four second-half possessions. Nevada won the game easily, 10-49.

The next game for the Nevada Wolf Pack is this Saturday, Sept. 18, when they travel to Kansas State to take on the Wildcats. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

