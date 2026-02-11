Wrestling: Trojans capture 3A Southern Regional title, set sights up north for state

After coming up just short the past two seasons, the Pahrump Valley High School wrestling team finally climbed back to the top of the Class 3A Southern Region, clinching a state-title bid.

The Pahrump Valley High School wrestling program captured the Class 3A Southern Regional championship at Virgin Valley High School on Feb. 7. (James Ackerman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Watch out Winnemucca.

There’s quite a few hungry challengers coming to your small town.

Eighteen of them to be exact, marking the first time in program history.

After finishing as runners-up the last two years, the Trojans captured the Class 3A Southern Regional championship last Saturday at Virgin Valley High School for the first time since February 2023.

“It was a really wide range of emotions. Lot of pride in the team and our seniors, some disappointment for our guys that didn’t quite get the results that they wanted, but overall just really grateful,” first-year program head coach Antonio Sandoval said.

With the southern regional title in hand, the Trojans will head up north this Thursday to the Winnemucca Events Center looking to come home as state champions.

The Class 3A State Championships are slated to run Feb. 13-14.

The top four placers in each weight class from the Southern Region/League/Qualifier and the top four placers in each weight class in the Northern Region/League/Qualifier will advance to the eight-wrestler bracket.

The championship portion of each bracket is single-elimination. The consolation part of the bracket wrestles to a third-place match.

“It feels like it’s been a lot longer than two years since we last won the region, so to get the team back up on top was awesome and a testament to just how hard we have been working,” Sandoval said. “The recipe won’t be changing much, state titles are won through hard work and discipline. We’ve been working our tails off and have shown a lot of discipline throughout the season.”

Pahrump Valley Wrestling captured the 2025-2026 Class 3A Southern Regional Championship at Virgin Valley High School. 📹: Jace Wulfenstein pic.twitter.com/F5smfUKyal — JP (@jaypowers__) February 10, 2026

State Schedule

Time Schedule (after the first round each day, all times are approximate)

Session I — Friday, February 13

10 a.m. Weigh-ins (by weight class)

10:30 a.m. Warm-ups begin

12 p.m. Class 5A Round of 16 matches (8 mats)

12:40 p.m. Championship Quarterfinals in all classes (8 mats)

Matches will continue based on available mats

Approximately 6 p.m. — Championship Semifinals

Session II — Saturday, February 14

7 a.m. Weigh-ins (by weight class)

7:30 a.m. Warm-ups begin

9 a.m. Consolation Semifinals in all classes (8 mats)

Matches will continue based on available mats

1:30 p.m. Championship finals begin

Awards ceremony will commence after the final match

Class 3A Southern Regional Final Results

1) Pahrump Valley: 235

2) Moapa Valley: 207.5

3) Boulder City: 148

4) Virgin Valley: 120

5) The Meadows: 97

6) Equipo: 56

“I am grateful for all of our supporters, our assistant coaches, our leaders on the team and the admin that has had my back and helped me out a lot, and all of my coaches throughout my wrestling journey,” said Sandoval after capturing the regional title. “Going into this year I knew we were capable of having team success and we definitely outperformed what I was expecting.”

Class 3A Southern Regional Individual Results

106 pounds

Championship: Timothy Stutzman, Pahrump Valley, p. King Walker, Moapa Valley, 1:30

First — Timothy Stutzman, Pahrump Valley

Second — King Walker, Moapa Valley

Third — vacant

Fourth — vacant

“Stutzman has been a stud for us this year, wish we could have had him for a few more years but I am super glad he came out for us this year,” Sandoval said. “He has done everything we have asked of him this year even when he’s been a little banged up. Plus being a first-year varsity wrestler and being a region champ is incredible as well.”

113 pounds

Championship: Malachi Jordan, Virgin Valley p. Ethan Rouse, Pahrump Valley, 5:37

First — Malachi Jordan, Virgin Valley

Second — Ethan Rouse, Pahrump Valley

Third — Boden Bradshaw, Boulder City

Fourth — Tucker Boatright, Virgin Valley

120 pounds

Championship: Connor Wolfley, Moapa Valley, d. Zachary Hulderson, Pahrump Valley, 10-9

First — Connor Wolfley, Moapa Valley

Second — Zachary Hulderson, Pahrump Valley

Third — Joseph Scheer, Pahrump Valley

Fourth — Collin Baeza, Virgin Valley

126 pounds

Championship: Brandon Avila-Ramos, The Meadows, d. Morris Wolfley, Moapa Valley, 12-3

First — Brandon Avila-Ramos, The Meadows

Second — Morris Wolfley, Moapa Valley

Third — Zelin Kamanu, Pahrump Valley

Fourth — Tyson Houston, Moapa Valley

132 pounds

Championship: Stetson Houston, Moapa Valley, p. Grayson Kim, The Meadows, 4:36

First — Stetson Houston, Moapa Valley

Second — Grayson Kim, The Meadows

Third — Joaquin Flores, Pahrump Valley

Fourth — Erick Garza, Boulder City

138 pounds

Championship: Caleb Anderson, Moapa Valley, p. Micah Woods, Virgin Valley, 3:01

First — Caleb Anderson, Moapa Valley Second — Micah Woods, Virgin Valley

Third — Jacob McLaughlin, Pahrump Valley

Fourth — Jackson Buettner, Boulder City

144 pounds

Championship: Otis Ruth, Boulder City, p. Tred Cameron, Moapa Valley, 0:53

First — Otis Ruth, Boulder City

Second — Tred Cameron, Moapa Valley

Third — Benjamin De Santiago, Pahrump Valley

Fourth — Wesley Cruff, Pahrump Valley

150 pounds

Championship: Coen Burrows, Boulder City, d. Jayden Crisler, Pahrump Valley, 16-1

First — Coen Burrows, Boulder City

Second — Jayden Crisler, Pahrump Valley

Third — Agustin Macas, Virgin Valley

Fourth — Trenton Bunch, Moapa Valley

“Crisler has been another workhorse for us, just being a fantastic leader in the room every day and backing that up every time he steps out on the mat,” Sandoval said.

157 pounds

Championship: Jared Fox, The Meadows, p. Austin Alvarez, Pahrump Valley, 5:01

First — Jared Fox, The Meadows

Second — Austin Alvarez, Pahrump Valley

Third — Nathaniel Lewis, Boulder City

Fourth — Grant Conger, Moapa Valley

165 pounds

Championship: Ryker Katich, Moapa Valley, d. Paul Walker, Pahrump Valley, 20-9

First — Ryker Katich, Moapa Valley

Second — Paul Walker, Pahrump Valley

Third — Julian Vargas, Boulder City

Fourth — Isaac Martinez, Equipo

175 pounds

Championship: Nikolas Gallardo, The Meadows, d. Jayden Staley, Moapa Valley, 20-2

First — Nikolas Gallardo, The Meadows

Second — Jayden Staley, Moapa Valley

Third — Danny Duron, Equipo

Fourth — Mason Whitney, Pahrump Valley

190 pounds

Championship: William Sparks, Pahrump Valley, d. Jacob Stepp, Pahrump Valley, 20-3

First — William Sparks, Pahrump Valley

Second — Jacob Stepp, Pahrump Valley

Third — Felix Ramirez, Moapa Valley

Fourth — Jaxon Potter, Virgin Valley

215 pounds

Championship: Iyan Bosket, Pahrump Valley, p. Jaden Flores, Virgin Valley, 0:58

First — Iyan Bosket, Pahrump Valley

Second — Jaden Flores, Virgin Valley

Third — Rajhul Rodriguez, Equipo

Fourth — Marlon Garcia, Pahrump Valley

285 pounds

Championship: Julio Ackerman, Pahrump Valley, p. Ollie Zunga, Virgin Valley, 4:28

First — Julio Ackerman, Pahrump Valley

Second — Ollie Zunga, Virgin Valley

Third — Steele Meeks, Moapa Valley

Fourth — Carson Senger, Boulder City

“Ackerman has also been wrestling really well this year for us. He took two years to learn and get the feel and instincts for wrestling, and now as a junior he is a region champ. He works really hard and definitely deserves everything he has earned this season,” Sandoval said.

