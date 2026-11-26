Tonopah’s unbeaten season ended with a familiar result as Pahranagat Valley beat the Muckers 22-6 for a third straight state title.

Tonopah gearing up for a gathering to give thanks

Tonopah’s Dustin Otteson (25) is wrapped up by multiple Pahranagat Valley defenders during the teams’ regular-season meeting Oct. 9 in Tonopah. The Muckers won that game 30-0, but Pahranagat Valley reversed the result in Friday’s Class 1A state championship with a 22-6 victory. (Marcus Prazniak/Special to Times-Bonanza)

For the third straight year, Tonopah arrived at the Class 1A state championship game with one of the most productive offenses in Nevada.

For the third straight year, it left with six points.

Pahranagat Valley beat the Muckers 22-6 Friday morning at Allegiant Stadium, denying Tonopah a state championship for the third consecutive season and ending an otherwise dominant year at 11-1.

The Panthers scored first and took a 16-6 lead into halftime. Tonopah’s only touchdown came in the second quarter when Dustin Otteson broke loose for a 41-yard score, his 53rd touchdown of the season. Pahranagat Valley shut the Muckers out the rest of the way.

Tonopah had an opportunity to change the tone early, driving inside the Pahranagat Valley 5-yard line before turning the ball over on downs. The Panthers later added a fourth-quarter touchdown after an interception to put the game away.

Tonopah coach Duffy Otteson said afterward that his disappointment in the result did not diminish what the group accomplished.

“I’m going to miss this group of kids,” Otteson said. “They always worked hard and worked together.”

The Muckers entered the championship averaging more than 55 points per game and had already proven they could beat Pahranagat Valley. Tonopah shut out the Panthers 30-0 in the regular season on Oct. 9.

It was the second consecutive year Tonopah beat Pahranagat Valley during the regular season only to lose the rematch with a championship at stake.

In 2024, Tonopah entered the title game 10-1 and averaging about 50 points before losing to Pahranagat Valley 28-6. Last season, the Muckers arrived 12-0 after beating the Panthers 26-16 during the regular season, then lost the final 32-6.

This year followed the same pattern.

Tonopah was 11-0, had outscored opponents 616-98 entering the championship and had already handed Pahranagat Valley a 30-point loss. Then the Panthers found a way to shut down the Muckers again when it mattered most.

Photographer Marcus Prazniak, who has followed the Muckers throughout the season, put the three-year run more simply.

“They are the very definition of nemesis,” Prazniak said of Pahranagat Valley.

The numbers make the description difficult to argue with.

Friday’s difference was Pahranagat Valley quarterback Bronson Fiatoa, who rushed for three touchdowns and more than 170 yards and came up with the late interception that helped seal the victory.

Tonopah finished the season with 622 points scored in 12 games. Otteson finished with 2,747 rushing yards and 53 total touchdowns, capping a career in which he established national 8-man high school football records for career scoring and touchdowns. He finished with 1,161 career points and 166 touchdowns, rewriting the record book while leading the Muckers through one of the most successful stretches in program history.

Those numbers only reinforce how unusual the championship results have been.

A team capable of scoring almost at will against most of the schedule has managed just 18 total points in three consecutive title-game losses to the same opponent.

Otteson said Tonopah needed the game to turn its way at some point Friday.

“We needed some momentum changes our way and it didn’t happen,” he said.

But his final assessment of the group was not about the loss.

“I couldn’t be more proud of what these kids accomplished.”

That group will be difficult to replace.

Several of the players who have driven Tonopah’s three-year run will graduate in the spring, including Dustin Otteson, whose career ended after rewriting the national 8-man record book for scoring and touchdowns.

It means next season will look different.

But it does not erase what this group did: three consecutive trips to the state championship game, back-to-back regular seasons with only one loss combined before the title games, and three years in which Tonopah established itself as one of the dominant programs in Nevada Class 1A football.

There is just one opponent it could never get past when the trophy was on the line.

Contact Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com.

Three years, same wall

■ 2024 state final

Pahranagat Valley 28, Tonopah 6

■ 2025 state final

Pahranagat Valley 32, Tonopah 6

■ 2026 state final

Pahranagat Valley 22, Tonopah 6

■ Tonopah record in those three seasons:

2024 — 10-2

2025 — 12-1

2026 — 11-1