Goldfield Days returns this weekend

The three-day event is set to kick off on Friday, July 31.

“The big thing that I look forward to [during Goldfield Days] is people getting to see a slice of America that very few people get to see because we are such a rural environment,” said Goldfield Chamber of Commerce President Richard Dizmang “People know what small towns are. We’re not a small town, we’re the frontier.” (Sharon Artlip/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

Goldfield Days' organizers said the event typically sees 500 to 600 visitors every year. (Sharon Artlip/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

This year's Goldfield Days parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1. (Sharon Artlip/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

Goldfield Days is returning this weekend on Friday, July 31, Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2. (Sharon Artlip/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

The longstanding, always exciting Goldfield Days is returning this weekend to historic Esmeralda County.

“The big thing that I look forward to [during Goldfield Days] is people getting to see a slice of America that very few people get to see because we are such a rural environment,” Goldfield Chamber of Commerce President Richard Dizmang told the Times-Bonanza. “People know what small towns are. We’re not a small town, we’re the frontier.”

The three-day event is set to kick off tomorrow on Friday, July 31, then continue on Saturday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 2. The theme of Goldfield Days this year is “Miners of the New Century.”

“The reason that we’ve chosen it as our theme, in Esmeralda County, we have a lot of mining activity going on. In this county, we have gold, silver, copper, and lithium,” explained Goldfield Days lead organizer Sharon Artlip. “We’re also mining some of our earth minerals and solar is a form of mining also. There’s a lot of solar plants that are looking to come into our county. Although we have a small population, we occasionally get larger with all the mining people that come in. These are the miners of the new century, and they’re here and we want to welcome them.”

Attendees of 2026’s Goldfield Days are sure to find plenty of vendors, food, raffles, activities and games.

On Friday, July 31, an evening karaoke contest will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. at Colvin Town Square. A biergarten will be set up in Colvin Town Square and feature beer and wine. It will operate on Friday, July 31, from 5 to 10 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1.

At the Goldfield Firetruck Museum, there will be a Jr. Fire Brigade scavenger hunt and coloring contest on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It’s a chance to get away from the urban environment,” Dizmang said. “We are out on the frontier. There is more wildlife than there are people here.”

The popular Goldfield Days parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 this year with its lineup to start at 9 a.m.

Another well-known facet of Goldfield Days is the Esmeralda County land auction that will take place on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 1 p.m. at the west side of Esmeralda County Courthouse.

Also on Saturday, Aug. 1, the third annual mucking contest will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. at Goldfield Fire Station No. 1.

For more information about the upcoming Goldfield Days, visit goldfieldnevadachamber.org.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Goldfield Days 2026 will take place Friday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 2.

Events and activities

■ Car and motorcycle show at the Green Parrot Saloon: Saturday, Aug. 1, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

■ Watermelon eating contest at Colvin Town Square: Saturday, Aug. 1. Kids contest at 3 p.m. Adults contest at 3:30 p.m.

■ Cornhole tournament at Colvin Town Square: Saturday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.

■ Goldfield High School tours: Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at 3 p.m.

■ Goldfield Hotel tours: Saturday, Aug. 1 at noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.