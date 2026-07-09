America 250 bursts with fun at Tonopah celebration — PHOTOS

The annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Tonopah, NV is held annually near the Tonopah High School and is sponsored by the local non-profit organization 4 R KIDZ. (Marcus Prazniak/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

The annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Tonopah, NV is held annually near the Tonopah High School and is sponsored by the local non-profit organization 4 R KIDZ. (Marcus Prazniak/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

Janis Wilson's grandson digs into a piece of watermelon while his sister grins for the camera during the 4 R KIDZ 4th of July Celebration. (Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

4 R KIDZ hosted a full day of fun at the 4th of July Celebration in Tonopah, culminating in the annual Fireworks Show, co-sponsored by the town of Tonopah and supervised by the Tonopah Volunteer Fire Dept. (Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

Independence Day in Tonopah kicked off with a Kids Parade and there were two dozen entries making their way down Main Street that morning, all decked out in their patriotic best. (Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

The annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Tonopah, NV is held annually near the Tonopah High School and is sponsored by the local non-profit organization 4 R KIDZ. (Marcus Prazniak/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

Small-town pride met a major milestone as Tonopah officially kicked off its observance of America 250, with the nonprofit 4 R KIDZ Fourth of July celebration offering a full day of fun, all culminating in a fabulous fireworks display that was saved at the very last minute.

“Even though it was a long and hard day, we were blessed and supported by so many in the community,” 4 R KIDZ President Gayle Gillard remarked while Secretary/Treasurer Dana Friel added, “And when we heard the children giggle, or the oohs and ahs, it was all worth it!”

Everything got started the morning of Saturday, July 4 as residents began to gather along a short stretch of Main Street for the Kiddie Parade. Just minutes before the kids took to the pavement, the Tonopah Volunteer Fire Dept. was joined by the Community Youth Advisory Council, or CYCA, for the flag-raising ceremony and Ellie Campos lent her voice to the festivities, belting out the national anthem.

All decked out in red, white and blue, stars and other patriotic decorations, the youth then proceeded down the street, waving to the crowd with excitement. There were about two dozen entries in this year’s Fourth of July Parade, with a total of 53 children participating, each of whom received their own goody bag with trinkets, candy, a silver dollar and a $2 bill.

Following the parade, things shifted to the Tonopah Memorial Swimming Pool at Barsanti Park, where dozens of youth joined in the water-based fun and games.

“The children enjoyed the refreshing break from the heat while participating in the swim races and diving for money,” Gillard remarked.

Although no particular group took on the fundraising opportunity at Barsanti Park that afternoon, Gillard and Friel said one enterprising young lady took the lead and organized her family in selling snow cones to help raise money for volleyball equipment at a local park.

As the evening hours approached, activities moved once more, this time to the Joe Friel Sports Complex. There, attendees could find concessions and the Sweet Dixie BBQ food truck, both of which helped raise some funds to assist 4 R KIDZ with the cost of its tri-annual events. “Between Sweet Dixie BBQ and the Blackburn family, who ran the concessions stand, we were blessed with a little over $600,” Gillard detailed.

There were more games and contests going on at the Joe Friel Sports Complex, too, all of which Gillard and Friel felt were well-attended. “At least 15 children and eight adults participated in the adults versus kids kickball game. Another 27, ages 6 to adult, participated in the watermelon-eating contest. And 40 to 50 young people were adorned with face paint as well,” the two said.

Topping off the night was the annual fireworks show but this year, it was a close call when it came to making it happen. 4 R KIDZ was met with the reality that the fireworks they had arranged for would not be showing up, leaving them scrambling to find a solution. That solution came in the form of two business owners in the next town over, Goldfield.

“Friday night at 9 p.m., the fireworks vendor was contacted to inquire about the arrival of the fireworks. He said he had made a call several months ago and was told that the order should be canceled and it was. However no one in the 4 R KIDZ organization received that call,” Gillard told the Times-Bonanza. “Thankfully, we found Bob and Ed from Goldfield Fireworks that same night, who graciously kept their fireworks store open late and assisted us in purchasing fireworks for our show. They were super gracious, helpful and encouraging that we could get this done! Jerry Yeager from the fire department confirmed that the fireworks we chose were going to work and that the fire department would do everything they could to provide a safe and exciting show.”

And an exciting show it was, if the crowd’s reaction at the end of the finale was anything to judge by. After the final bomb burst in the air, the venue itself burst into applause as everyone cheered their approval of another Fourth of July well done.

4 R KIDZ offered their profound thanks to Goldfield Fireworks, the town of Tonopah, which co-sponsored the fireworks, the Tonopah Volunteer Fire Dept., Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police, NDOT, Hometown Pizza, Best Western, Sweet Dixie BBQ, Raley’s, Jael Mendez Greenland, Ellie Campos, Karmin Greber, First Baptist Church, Tonopah Public Library, Boys and Girls Club, and all of the organizers and volunteers of the day’s activities.

“Please remember that we cannot do this, or the other annual events, without your generous donations,” Gillard concluded. “Please donate today if you haven’t already done so.”

For more information, contact Gillard at 702-292-2747 or Friel at 4RKIDZTonopah@gmail.com

Donations can be made to 4 R KIDZ, P.O. Box 3812, Tonopah, NV, 89049.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com