Jim Butler Days turns Tonopah into a jamboree

Taskar Eason, left, and James Eason, right, took home 1st place in the Nevada Mining Championship's Men's Team Mucking Competition and were presented their winnings by Stretch Baker. (Joni Eastely/Jim Butler Days Committee)

Marking Memorial Day during Jim Butler Days weekend was the Tonopah Volunteer Fire Dept., with a large American Flag flying from a fire engine throughout the weekend. (Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

The 55th Annual Jim Butler Days took place May 17 to May 25 in Tonopah, with all kinds of activities for residents and visitors to enjoy. (Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

Mini miners in the making take part in the Youth and Junior Mining Events on Sunday, May 24, mucking dirt just as the adults did the day before. (Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

Announcing for this year's Nevada State Mining Championship was Tom Donovan, left, with Joni Eastely, right, keeping stats as the competition ensued. (Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

"Jacking", or the process of manually drilling a steel bit into rock using a hammer, is a time-honored test of mining endurance and a regular part of the Nevada State Mining Championship that is held each year during Jim Butler Days. (Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

Mucking is one of the categories of competition in the Nevada State Mining Championship, requiring contestants to shovel a pile of dirt to fill a mining cart as fast as possible. (Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

The Nevada State Mining Championship took place Saturday, May 23 during Jim Butler Days, with the Elk's Lodge acting as venue for the big event. (Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

Tonopah's Downtown Plaza was packed with people throughout Friday, May 22 as Jim Butler Days attendees turned out to enjoy live music, various contests and food and beverage vendors. (Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

Tonopah Main Street, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting economic revitalization and historic preservation in the community, was one of the many vendors taking part in the Jim Butler Days Craft and Vendor Fair this year. (Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

The Craft and Vendor Fair at Jim Butler Days was expanded to two days this year, a change that organizers said was well received by the public. (Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

The Tonopah Convention Center was the site of the Jim Butler Days Craft and Vendor Fair, where people could find all sorts of interesting, unique items to tempt their purse strings. (Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

Equines are always a big draw for parade attendees and one young girl was eager to pat a white horse at its made its way down the street during the Jim Butler Days Parade. (Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

Jim Butler Days King and Queen Marc and Tiffany Grigory and Little Miss Tonopah Laurali Nicholson ride down Main Street during the Jim Butler Days Parade. (Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

Youngsters race into the street to grab candy and other items tossed by Jim Butler Days Parade floats, with Mini Miss Tonopah 2026 Oakley Miller in the background. (Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

Douglas "Stretch" Baker had the honor of being this year's Jim Butler Days Parade Grand Marshal, driving a tractor down Main Street as he tossed out goodies for the crowds that lined the parade route. (Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

The Zelzah Shriners were on the scene at the Jim Butler Days Parade, with their well-known miniature cars attracting plenty of cheers as well as 3rd Place in the parade contest. (Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

The Jim Butler Days Parade made its way down Main Street in Tonopah on Saturday, May 23, with the Hasana Dance Troupe taking home 1st Place for their display of swirling and shimmying footwork. (Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

In the spring of 1900, Jim Butler was said to have been out camping when his burro strayed away and it was this small, seemingly insignificant incident that ultimately gave rise to the town of Tonopah. While chasing that wandering equine, Butler picked up a rock to throw but soon realized he had discovered something more than mere rock. He had discovered silver, a find that sparked a massive mining rush and grew Tonopah into “The Queen of the Silver Camps.”

Though the town is no longer a booming city, its history is etched deeply into the local community and each year, the town celebrates that history and the man who made Tonopah during a week-long festival known as Jim Butler Days.

Marking its 55th year in 2026, Jim Butler Days took place Sunday, May 17 through Monday, May 25 and incorporated an array of activities. The celebration kicked off with the pageant and coronation of Jim Butler Days royalty, with Marc and Tiffany Grigory crowned King and Queen, Lauarli Nicholson honored as Little Miss Tonopah and Oakley Miller taking home Mini Miss Tonopah. A talent show, commencement ceremonies for kindergarten, middle school and high school students, karaoke party and Mizpah ghost tour kept things going throughout the week. Then, as the weekend dawned, the town began to welcome a large throng of visitors who mingled with locals at the Downtown Plaza for live entertainment and contests, along with food and drink, or they headed over to check out the craft show, mining park, museum or other sites.

Saturday is the headliner for Jim Butler Days and it was bursting with things to do, starting with a Muckers Pancake Breakfast at the Elks Lodge and continuing with demos on blacksmithing and gold panning, a horseshoe tournament, adult beverage tastings and contests.

Drawing one of the biggest crowds of the day was the Jim Butler Days Parade, with Grand Marshal Stretch Baker. The Hasana Dance Troupe took home first place in the parade while the Tonopah Historic Mining Park earned second and the Zelzah Shriners came in third. The Nevada State Mining Championships also saw a large turnout as competitors put their muscle and endurance to the test in mucking and jacking and the Central Nevada Association’s races at the Tonopah Speedway had the stands packed with cheering fans.

Rounding out the weekend, on Sunday the Jim Butler Stampede Rodeo entertained hundreds with its dirt-splattering action and a concert by Dave Stamey attracted a packed audience, too. To mark Memorial Day, several ceremonies were held as well, in both Tonopah and Goldfield.

“This year’s Jim Butler Days celebration went very well. This time of year is always iffy but even Mother Nature controlled herself and provided us with a very pleasant weekend,” Jim Butler Days Committee Lead Joni Eastley told the Times-Bonanza afterward. “The feedback has been extremely positive. Tried something new this year with a two-day craft fair and the shoppers seemed very appreciative.”

As to the selection of Baker as this year’s parade Grand Marshal, Eastley said the honor was well-deserved, as Baker is a highly active member of the community.

“Whenever there’s a project to be done around town, you can be sure to find Stretch involved. He donates his time, talents, personal equipment and many times his own materials to make sure the final product is something Tonopah can be proud of,” Eastley enthused. “He has contributed in major ways to every mural and monument here and deserved to be recognized. He’s our ‘let’s get it done’ guy who never says ‘no’.”

Eastley was also quick to highlight the Dave Stamey concert, which was sponsored by Ioneer Mining and offered free to the public.

“As part of the evening, Stamey was presented with a special resolution adopted by the Tonopah Town Board designating his song ‘Tonopah’ as the official town song,” Eastley detailed. “The crowd very enthusiastic and several people told me they had traveled from California, Texas and Arizona to see Dave.”

The Jim Butler Days Committee offered its gratitude to the town of Tonopah, the many businesses who donated to the raffle, coordinators of the individual events and all the volunteers.

“Special recognition goes to Mike Truesdell of Mike’s Rubbish and Recycling, who donates multiple trash receptacles every year,” Eastley noted. “He places them all over the downtown area and make sure his men work through the weekend to check them frequently. Mike could make a lot of money during Jim Butler Days but forgoes this out of love for his community.”

For more on Jim Butler Days visit JimButlerDays.com

2026 Nevada Mining Championship Results

The Nevada Mining Championship took place Saturday, May 23 during the 55th Annual Jim Butler Days celebration. The top contenders in each category of competition were:

Men's Mucking

James Eason – 1st with a time of 2:17.75

Aric Lyle – 2nd with a time of 2:50.00

Chance Smith – 3rd with a time of 3:29.84

Men's Team Mucking

James Eason and Taskar Eason – 1st with a time of 1:12.31

Tate West and Greg Stokes – 2nd with a time of 1:46.87

Austin Lemons and Craig Lemons – 3rd with a time of 1:54.21

Women's Mucking

Megan Cruz – 1st with a time of 3:48.94

Carrisa Tashiro – 2nd with a time of 4:30.78

Tayla Wombaker – 3rd with a time of 5:49.94

Women's Team Mucking

Lisa Maslach and Hannah Dowers – 1st with a time of 0:55.89

Toni Wombaker and Tayla Wombaker – 2nd with a time of 1:36.65

Men's Single Jack

Tom Donovan – 1st with a depth of 11-9/16"

Kaleb Denham – 2nd with a depth of 10-1/8"

Craig Leedy – 3rd with a depth of 9-9/16"

Skip Leedy – 4th with a depth of 9-3/8"

Jesse Pattridge – 5th with a depth of 9-1/8"

Men's Double Jack