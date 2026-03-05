Ready for a wee bit o’ fun?

The Tonopah Shamrock Walk is set for Saturday, March 14 and Tonopah Main Street members are anticipating another event full of festive antics. (Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News file)

Last year, the winner for Best Drink at the Tonopah Shamrock Walk was Tonopah Liquor Company owner and operator Marc Grigory. The only way to help determine who takes the title this year is to get tickets to the booze walk. (Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News file)

Tonopah Main Street is gearing up for the first of its quarterly booze walks in 2026, the Shamrock Walk, which will feature specially made drinks at various business locations and culminate in an after-party at Tonopah Liquor Company. (Robin Hebrock/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News file)

Tonopah is all set to be reveling in the luck o’ the Irish as the Shamrock Walk makes its return, offering residents and visitors an evening of St. Patrick’s Day-themed fun and drink.

Set for Saturday, March 14, the Shamrock Walk is hosted by Tonopah Main Street, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bettering the community through events, projects and programs that raise the quality of life for all. Revitalization efforts, historical preservation and support of local businesses are fundamental parts of this organization and the Shamrock Walk is just one of the many activities its members take on each year. Part of its popular quarterly booze walks, the Shamrock Walk provides both a festive event for attendees as well as, and perhaps more importantly, exposure for the businesses who take part.

Shamrock Walk participants will first sign in at registration before being armed with a list of the businesses and organizations that are hosting a tasting. They can then hit the street and follow the tastings list in any order they choose. They are asked to keep track of which drinks are their favorite and which business is the most decorative, as those who net the most votes will earn themselves a trophy. And of course, making a few purchases along the way is also highly encouraged.

2025 was a big year for Tonopah Main Street

Tonopah Main Street officially celebrated seven years of operation this February and last year, the organization achieved something for which it has long been striving – national accreditation with Main Street America.

“We are proud to be one of the only three accredited Main Street organizations in Nevada,” information from Tonopah Main Street details. “Accreditation is the top designation tier for demonstrating a proven track record of achieving outcomes in alignment with the Main Street America approach and exceptional performance in the six standards of community evaluation.”

In 2025, Tonopah Main Street, under the leadership of a five-member volunteer board, saw over 40 volunteers assisting with projects, such as the downtown planters containing live plants and seasonal decorations, which are regularly changed out to ensure a dressed-up look to the area. Crescent Dunes Solar Energy was a major contributor to this project, too, offering to keep those downtown planters watered.

The new Heritage Park was another significant project undertaken last year, with grant funding, town of Tonopah funding and plenty of volunteer work going in it. Storefront improvement grants, a customer service training sponsored by Kinross Round Mountain and hosted with the Small Business Development Center.

Looking to 2026, Tonopah Main Street will continue its Storefront Improvement Grant program, along with its leadership and customer service training. Further, the organization has received a grant from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development to support the development of a small business incubator, a physical location along Main Street where entrepreneurs can have the chance to try out their small business concepts in a real-world manner. And of course, its booze walks will continue into the year, too, with the Shamrock Walk marking the first of the four events slated for 2026.

“Grab your crew and stroll through town sipping, shopping and shamrockin’ the afternoon away,” Tonopah Main Street enthused.

And don’t forget to wear green or risk getting pinched.

The Tonopah Shamrock Walk is set for next Saturday, March 14, beginning at 3 p.m. and running until 7 p.m. Then it will be time to head over to Tonopah Liquor Company for raffles, winner announcements and a karaoke after-party.

Tickets are $15 per person with advance purchase or, if there are any tickets remaining the day of the event, $20 at the door. Advance tickets are available at A-Bar-L Western Store, Tonopah Liquor Company and online at TonopahShamrockWalk2026.eventbrite.com

Registration takes place at the “1902” building, 113 S. Main Street, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. or until all tickets are gone. All participants are required to register in order to attend and everyone must be 21 years or older.

For more information visit TonopahMainStreet.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com