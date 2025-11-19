Tonopah vs. Pahranagat Valley: 1A championship rematch set

A year after falling short in the state title game, Tonopah is headed back to the 1A championship — this time undefeated and armed with one of the nation’s most explosive offenses.

Tonopah High School junior Dustin Otteson looses a Carlin defender during the Muckers Class 1A state semifinals win over the Carlin Railroaders. (Marcus Prazniak/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

Tonopah High School junior Jacob Renfro punches the ball into the end zone during the Muckers Class 1A state semifinals win over the Carlin Railroaders. (Marcus Prazniak/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

Tonopah High School senior Adelaido Salgado breaks a tackle against a Carlin defender during the Muckers Class 1A state semifinals win over the Carlin Railroaders. (Marcus Prazniak/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

Tonopah High School Adelaido Salgado punches his was through Carlin's defenders in rout to the Muckers Class 1A state semifinals win over the Carlin Railroaders. (Marcus Prazniak/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

Tonopah High School junior Dustin Otteson sheds a Carlin defender as he makes his way toward the end zone. Otteson finished with a whopping five rushing touchdowns on 17 carries, gaining 324 total yards on the ground. (Marcus Prazniak/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

For fans of Southern Nevada’s small-school football scene, this is the matchup that always seemed destined to return.

Just shy of a year after Tonopah and Pahranagat Valley met under the bright lights of Allegiant Stadium, the two powers will run it back with the same stakes and perhaps even more storylines.

Tonopah cleared its final hurdle last Friday night with little resistance, overwhelming Carlin 64–8 at home in the Class 1A state semifinals.

It was a performance that felt less like a playoff test and more like a confirmation of everything the Muckers have built this season: efficiency, depth, and a whole lot of firepower.

A few hours south, Pahranagat Valley did its part, knocking off top-seed Mineral County 60–34 in Hawthorne.

And just like that, the script wrote itself again — the defending champions against the undefeated challengers, this time meeting on neutral turf at Bishop Gorman High School. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday in Las Vegas.

A year later, Tonopah is all in

The Muckers and their fans haven’t quite forgotten what happened last November.

And how could they just yet?

The stinging memory of the 28–6 loss to the Panthers in the state title game under the Raiders’ 71,835 seat capacity field bottled a rage of motivation for the program.

Their offense never found a rhythm and the defense spent too much time on the field that night.

This time, head coach Duffy Otteson believes the formula is clear — and familiar.

“Offensively, we need to continue to win up front and play in plus territory,” Otteson said. “Defensively, it’s all about assignment football and rallying to the ball.”

Tonopah has lived that identity for three months. Through 12 games, the Muckers have surrendered just 8.8 points per contest — a number that speaks to their discipline more than any one athlete.

They’re also the only program to beat Pahranagat Valley this season, a 26–6 win on Sept. 26 that now looms as both proof of concept and a reminder of how quickly momentum can shift in an eight-man game.

With Otteson’s notes sharp and Tonopah healthy — something that was nowhere near true last postseason — the possibilities are endless.

An offense that doesn’t let up

Whatever anxieties Tonopah may have carried with them into the fall have never bled through on the scoreboard this season.

The Muckers have outscored opponents by 624 points — an average of eight touchdowns per game — and most of that damage starts with junior RB/LB Dustin Otteson, who has turned the season into his own statistical avalanche.

His numbers are astounding: a state-leading 2,654 rushing yards, 55 touchdowns, and 383 total points — ranking third nationally across every form of six-, eight-, nine-, and 11-man football.

Every week seems to require a recalibration of what’s reasonable.

Semifinal domination, again

The Class 1A state semifinal against Carlin followed a familiar scene.

Tonopah scored 44 by halftime and never let the Railroaders find oxygen.

Dustin Otteson delivered a performance that bordered on historic, rushing for 324 yards — more than Adrian Peterson’s famed 296-yard NFL record game — and finding the end zone five times.

He even added a passing touchdown, one of two through the air for the Muckers.

Tonopah churned out 441 rushing yards on 35 carries from four different running backs.

Jacob Renfroe contributed 54 yards and a score, while senior Adelaido Salgado added 56 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

Defensively, the Muckers were just as ruthless.

Senior Brekken Miller posted nine tackles, Kyren Blackburn picked up two sacks, and Salgado grabbed an interception. The Railroaders were sacked for a first-quarter safety, and by the end of the opening frame Tonopah led 30–0.

Carlin finally cracked the scoreboard on its first drive of the second half, but that was all Tonopah allowed.

Saturday in Las Vegas

So here it is again: Tonopah, perfect at 12–0, chasing its first state title since 2007.

Pahranagat Valley, the reigning state title holder and winner of 12 state championships since 2004, standing tall in the way yet again.

Same matchup. Same stakes.

Prior to their state semifinal victory against Mineral County 60-34, the Panthers had recorded five defensive shutouts this season.

But Tonopah insists it’s a different team — healthier, sharper, and painfully motivated.

A year ago, it felt like the end of a run.

This year, it may just be the beginning of a new one.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.