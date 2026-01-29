Muckers Roll On: Tonopah sweeps Beatty – Indian Springs, keeps league record perfect

The Muckers showcased crushed Beatty 63–22 on Senior Night before following up with a commanding 56–33 win at Indian Springs the following day.

Tonopah High School senior Raj Chahal attempts to sink a jumper during his senior night home game against Beatty High School on Jan. 23. (Candace Merlino/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

Tonopah High School senior Adelaido Salgado is honored before his senior night home game against Beatty High School on Jan. 23. (Candace Merlino/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

Tonopah High School senior Raj Chalal is honored before his senior night home game against Beatty High School on Jan. 23. (Candace Merlino/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

Tonopah High School senior Remington Cobb is honored before his senior night home game against Beatty High School on Jan. 23. (Candace Merlino/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

From the opening tip-off, Tonopah made its intentions clear on Senior Night against Beatty High School last Friday.

Behind tenacious defensive pressure, the Muckers rolled past the Hornets 63-22 in their home conference matchup, never trailing and steadily widening the scoring gap by the quarter.

Tonopah quickly jumped out to a 15-8 advantage in the first quarter, setting the tone with active hands-on defense and a willingness to push the pace.

Beatty struggled to find clean looks early, while Tonopah spread the floor and attacked in waves.

The Muckers extended the margin to 28-15 by halftime, limiting Beatty to just a mere seven points in the second quarter.

Any hope of a Hornet comeback was quickly stung after the break.

Tonopah opened the third quarter with another strong defensive stand, holding Beatty to only three points while scoring 15.

Follow the final seconds of the third, the lead ballooned to 43-18.

Tonopah didn’t hold back in front of the home crowd in the fourth quarter as they poured in 20 points, suffocating Beatty offensively.

Offensively, Tonopah was led by junior guard Nicolo Ricciardi, who scored a game-high 14 points while shooting efficiently inside the arc, adding four assists.

Muckers junior center Landen Blackburn posted a well-rounded double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, anchoring the team on both ends while controlling the glass. Senior forward Remington Cobb and guard Raj Chahal each chipped in nine points, while Tonopah totaled nine different scorers.

Defensively, the Muckers were just as impressive.

Tonopah recorded 25 steals and six blocks, forcing 18 turnovers, turning defense into quick points throughout the night.

Senior Adelaido Salgado was everywhere, tallying five assists and an eye-popping 10 steals, while Blackburn added seven steals and three blocks in a disruptive performance.

Tonopah finished the game shooting 32 percent from the field, including 10 three-pointers, and dominated the rebounding battle 37-20.

The balance was evident across the stat sheet, with 18 team assists underscoring a selfless offensive approach.

For Beatty, offense was hard to come by from start to finish, as the Hornets were held to single digits in every quarter and could not overcome Tonopah’s pressure and pace.

With the victory, Tonopah continues to build momentum in conference play, showcasing depth, defensive intensity, and a clear identity.

If Friday night was any indication, the Muckers are finding their stride at the right time.

Indian Springs

On a back-to-back schedule, the Muckers traveled to Indian Springs High School to earn a seamless 56-33 league victory over the Thunderbirds on Jan. 24.

Blackburn delivered a standout performance, pouring in a game-high 21 points while grabbing an impressive 20 rebounds.

The junior was relentless around the basket, mixing in four three-pointers and anchoring the defense with a block and three steals.

Ricciardi complemented Blackburn with 19 points, scoring at all three levels, adding three assists and a game-high seven steals.

While the shooting percentages fluctuated, Tonopah’s commitment to defense and rebounding on film never wavered.

Down 24-15 with 7:15 left to play in the third quarter, Blackburn got the party started with a nothing-but-net three-pointer that ignited a huge comeback.

Quickly tied at 24-24, the Muckers went on a 19-0 run that instantly shifted the tide of the contest. Outscoring the Thunderbirds 22-7 in the quarter after only scoring 15 points in the first half alone, Tonopah began to dig deep.

Their shooting barrage continued in the third quarter as the Muckers constantly took every advantage of Indian Springs’ turnovers, outscoring them 19-4.

The Muckers totaled 11 steals and five blocks, consistently challenging shots and forcing tough decisions.

Tristan Fitch added key interior toughness with six rebounds and two blocks, while Cobb and Salgado combined for 12 rebounds, doing the dirty work inside.

Tonopah displayed great discipline with the ball, committing just 11 turnovers while dishing out 12 assists, often relying on extra passes to find better looks late in possessions.

With the win, the Muckers improved to 11-5 overall and are still undefeated in Class 1A Central League play holding a 6-0 record.

With two remaining games on the year, the Muckers will travel to Spring Mountain for a 1 p.m. league game on Saturday, Jan. 31 and will lastly close the year out at home on Feb. 3 against Round Mountain at 6:30 p.m.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.