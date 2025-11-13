Muckers shatter program record, advance to Class 1A state semifinals

The unbeaten Muckers (11-0) exploded for 54 first-quarter points before cruising to the semifinals, where they’ll face Carlin with a trip to the state championship on the line.

Tonopah High School junior RB/LB Dustin Otteson rushes for one of his four rushing touchdowns on the night during the Muckers 90-12 rout over the Thunderbirds in the Class 1A State quarterfinals. (Marcus Prazniak/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

The Muckers and Firebirds fight over possession of a forced fumble during the Muckers 90-12 rout over the Thunderbirds in the Class 1A State quarterfinals. (Marcus Prazniak/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

Tonopah High School sophomore Taber Otteson TE/LB attempts to make the tackle on the Indian Springs rusher during the Muckers 90-12 rout over the Thunderbirds in the Class 1A State quarterfinals. (Marcus Prazniak/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

Tonopah High School sophomore Taber Otteson TE/LB reels in an 8-yard receiving touchdown against Indian Springs during the Muckers 90-12 rout over Indian Springs High School in the Class 1A State quarterfinals. (Marcus Prazniak/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

Tonopah High School junior RB/LB Dustin Otteson attempts a point after try during the Muckers 90-12 rout over Indian Springs High School in the Class 1A State quarterfinals. (Marcus Prazniak/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

The Tonopah Muckers made history last Friday night, shattering their program record for most points in a single game as they steamrolled Indian Springs 90-12 in the Class 1A state quarterfinals.

With the win, Tonopah improves to a perfect 11-0, sitting just one victory away from a shot at the Class 1A state championship.

“Most of it’s just the continuity we have on our team. Our kids have been playing with each other since they were five and six years old,” Muckers head coach Duffy Otteson said.

The No. 1-seeded Muckers wasted no time asserting dominance, unloading 54 points in the first quarter alone. By the second half, it was practically a JV showdown, with starters resting and the bench taking center stage.

“Yeah, we put our JV guys in after the first quarter,” Otteson said. “They even pulled some of their starters in the second half, so it was basically JV versus JV after that.”

Quarterback duo Dustin and Rustin Otteson torched the Indian Springs secondary, combining for 114 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Dustin went 6-for-7 for 89 yards and two scores, while Rustin added a 3-for-4 performance for 25 yards and a touchdown.

Tonopah’s aerial attack spread the wealth, finding six different receivers. Junior Landen Blackburn hauled in three catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore Taber Otteson added an eight-yard touchdown reception.

The Muckers’ ground game was just as lethal. Six rushers combined for 321 yards, keeping the Thunderbirds firmly grounded. Dustin Otteson led the charge with 152 yards and four touchdowns on seven carries, with Rustin adding 98 yards and two scores on six touches. Adeladio Selgado chipped in a 42-yard touchdown on just three carries.

“We like to run play-action first, then spread it out,” Otteson said. “We run out of both tight sets and spread formations, and we throw from spread too.”

Indian Springs managed just 12 points in the first half and were shut out the rest of the way.

“They ran their basic stuff—mostly runs and a few play-action passes. That’s how they scored on us, just getting behind our defense,” Otteson said. “But after the first half, we adjusted pretty tight.”

The defense was able to hold stiff, forcing four sacks on the Thunderbirds with two fumble recoveries by Salgado and senior Brekken Miller. D.Otteson lead the team in tackles with six as the Muckers recorded 30 total tackles in the game.

Dealing with a ton of injuries on the season, Miller was the Muckers second-leading tackler last year was out for about six to eight weeks — nearly half the season — and didn’t return until after the Alamo game.

Despite not having their best starting running back and offensive lineman available the last four games, the Muckers have been performing at optimal standards.

“That resilience is huge — it’s something we struggled with last year, but this season, it’s been a real strength,” Otteson said.

Up next, Tonopah faces a familiar foe in the Class 1A semifinals: a rematch with Carlin High School Friday at 6 p.m. Last year, the Muckers demolished Carlin 64-8, and Tonopah is looking to punch their ticket to the state championship once again.

“Alignment and assignments — making sure everyone knows their role is how we’ll prepare for this week,” Otteson said. “We want to get enough reps so that at game time, everyone’s confident and ready to adjust if needed.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.