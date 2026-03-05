Fatal crash near Beatty claims two lives

US 95 remained closed for many hours while emergency response agencies conducted their investigation. (Nevada State Police)

Preliminary investigation shows that the semi attempted to avoid a tow truck traveling in the wrong lane. (Nevada State Police)

A fatal crash occurred on US 95 just north of mile marker 73 on Thursday, Feb. 26, resulting in two deaths. Both vehicles caught fire as a result of the collision. (Nevada State Police)

An early morning fatal crash north of Beatty on US 95 resulted in two deaths last week.

According to Nevada State Police, their preliminary investigation revealed that a white 2016 Freightliner Straight flatbed tow truck was traveling northbound on the highway but didn’t stay on the right side of the road and crossed into the southbound lane.

A white 2025 International semi tractor trailer was traveling south on US 95, toward the Freightliner, and attempted to avoid the tow truck by swerving to the right and braking but was ineffective and was hit by the Freightliner. Both trucks caught fire as a result of the collision.

Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) responded to the crash, just north of mile marker 73 at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 26.

The driver of the Freightliner, Donald Joseph Selters, a 40-year-old Tonopah man, and the driver of the semi, Gregory Keith Glenn, a 67-year-old Las Vegas man, both succumbed to their injuries from the crash and were declared dead at the scene.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) posted on its Facebook page at 10:23 a.m. on Feb. 26 that there was a road closure at the scene of the crash. NCSO later updated the post at 3:17 p.m. that day to confirm the road had reopened.

The investigation of the fatal crash is being conducted by the NHP’s Major Incident Reconstruction Team. NHP Southern Command has investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 16 fatalities in 2026.

“My sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the two people that were in this horrendous and horrible accident,” District 1 Nye County Commissioner Bruce Jabbour told the Tonopah Times.

Jabbour’s district encompasses Beatty, northern Nye County and long stretches of US 95. The District 1 commissioner hopes that awareness of fatal crashes will encourage people to drive defensively, safely, carefully, and respectfully on highways.

In addition to NHP being at the scene, NCSO, the Beatty Fire Service, the Esmeralda County Fire District, and Nye County Department of Emergency Management also assisted. Commissioner Jabbour wants to thank and commend the various agencies and all first responders who helped at the scene.

For more information about safe driving in Nevada, visit zerofatalitiesnv.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com