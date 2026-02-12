Tonopah judge Jennifer Klapper honored as new NJLJ president

Position is determined by election and Klapper delighted to have been chosen by her fellow judges and justices of the peace.

This January during the Winter 2026 Nevada Judges of Limited Jurisdiction Seminar in Las Vegas, new organization leadership was sworn in by Justice Linda Bell of the Nevada Supreme Court, far right. Tonopah Justice of the Peace Jennifer Klapper, second from right, was sworn in as the new NJLJ president. (Jennifer Klapper/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

Tonopah Justice of the Peace Jennifer Klapper has been serving her community since 1998, first as a part-time clerk of the courts, then moving to administration before being elected as justice of the peace in 2012. (Jennifer Klapper/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

At the Winter 2026 Judges of Limited Jurisdiction (NJLJ) Seminar, Tonopah’s own Judge Jennifer Klapper was officially sworn in as the new president of the organization, which focuses on judicial education and training as well as promoting respect for those who make up the judicial branch of government.

“It’s such an honor to serve as president of the Nevada Judges of Limited Jurisdiction,” Klapper told the Times-Bonanza last week. “The NJLJ is an outstanding group of judges serving Nevada and is comprised of justices of the peace and municipal court judges. I’m proud to represent our state as a rural county judge.”

Klapper noted that this position, as others on the NJLJ, is determined by election and she was delighted to have been chosen by her fellow judges and justices of the peace. It’s not the first notable position she’s held on the NJLJ either; she’s also previously served as its director, vice president and president-elect.

“The NJLJ is an education-focused organization. Our Nevada law requires a minimum amount of education hours annually for all judges and the NJLJ and Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) deliver these opportunities to us,” Klapper said. “The NJLJ also proposes bills to the state Legislature for changes in law as related to the courts. I’m appreciative of the NJLJ and AOC’s support and the opportunity for networking and learning alongside other courts in our state. I have made lifelong friendships that I’ll always be grateful for.”

Klapper has been a part of the local justice system for many years, starting in 1998 when she worked for the courts.

“I knew I found my niche in serving the public,” Klapper remarked.

That’s why when the position of Tonopah justice of the peace opened in 2012, she decided to take the plunge and make a bid for the seat.

“I felt running for office was what I wanted and needed to do. I knew that I could rule fairly and in accordance with the law; that the office would allow me the opportunity to enhance court services and community outreach,” she explained. “With the support and help of my family and friends, I ran for office in 2012 and was elected. My position continues to be very rewarding, though sometimes challenging, and I’m thankful to continue serving my community in this capacity.”

As Tonopah justice of the peace, Klapper’s duties are varied, covering an array of court cases. All criminal cases start in justice court, she noted, whether they are misdemeanors or felonies. Her case roster also includes civil matters such as small claims, evictions, protection orders and more. She’s had numerous highlights in the career, as well, including her appointment as Juvenile Judicial Hearing officer by the Fifth Judicial District Court in 2014, being named Judge of the Year by the NJLJ in 2024 and her award of the Distinguished Certificate of Outstanding Achievement from the Supreme Court of Nevada in 2025.

When asked what is it about the court system that draws her interest and keeps her working in this sector, Klapper remarked, “Justice. All comes down to that doesn’t it? Without laws to guide the rights and wrongs for the citizens of our communities what would society look like?”

