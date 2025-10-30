55°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Tonopah

District 38 Assemblyman Gregory S. Koenig announces bid for reelection

“I can run on my record and show that I’ve been an effective legislator,” said District 3 ...
“I can run on my record and show that I’ve been an effective legislator,” said District 38 Gregory S. Koenig Assemblyman. (The Koenig Campaign)
“But it is so important that we turn up in good numbers to reelect Governor Lombardo," said D ...
“But it is so important that we turn up in good numbers to reelect Governor Lombardo," said District 38 Gregory S. Koenig Assemblyman. (The Koenig Campaign)
More Stories
The town of Tonopah is working on a complete rebuild of the recreational sporting section of Ha ...
Harvey Park rehab underway in Tonopah
“There’s no way that truck should come up here, but man, he made it happen,” said Tecopa ...
This semi truck driver delivers on rural California country roads
Tonopah Muckers QB/RB junior Dustin Otteson breaks of a big gain on the ground in a home game a ...
Tonopah Muckers dominate Sandy Valley, stay undefeated at 8-0
Tonopah's newest public amenity, Heritage Park is nestled in a small space next door to The Gym ...
Honoring history and heritage in Tonopah
By / Pahrump Valley Times
October 30, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

Incumbent District 38 Republican Assemblyman and Assistant Minority Floor Leader North, Gregory S. Koenig, announced his bid for reelection earlier this month with the goal of serving another term in the State Legislature.

“I’m pretty proud of my record,” Koenig told the Times-Bonanza.

The fifth generation Fallon, Nev., native was elected to represent Assembly District 38 in 2022.

“I can run on my record and show that I’ve been an effective legislator,” the assemblyman said.

Assembly District 38 covers a vast swath of Nevada across multiple counties and encompasses many rural communities including Goldfield, Tonopah, Fernley, Fallon, and Yerington.

“The majority of the bills that I present and get passed through have to do with helping rural Nevada,” Koenig added.

Before serving in the Assembly, Koenig was president of the Churchill County School Board and a Churchill County commissioner.

Local government background

“It gives me a little bit of a different perspective because I’ve been at more different levels than just at the state level, I’ve been at county and then school district,” the assemblyman said. “I think that kind of helps me out and gives me a better understanding sometimes maybe of how things work.”

Supporting the GOP

During this reelection campaign Koenig said that one of his goals is to help other Silver State Republicans who are running for public office.

“It’s a nonpresidential election, so people don’t come out as much,” he emphasized. “But it is so important that we turn up in good numbers to reelect Governor Lombardo and to get as many Republicans in positions as we can.”

Facets of reelection

The District 38 assemblyman noted affordable rural housing, access to health care, water management, and advocating for the mining industry as top priorities in his reelection campaign.

“My priority is rural issues and trying to help out my rural constituents,” Koenig said.

For more information about Koenig’s reelection campaign, visit koenig4assembly.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
VICTOR JOECKS: When AI grows weary
By Victor Joecks Special to the Times-Bonanza

I’ll be a lot more worried about AI when it stops acting like a lazy child.

Billed as the longest off-road race in the United States, the course stretches about 500 miles ...
Vegas to Reno race zips through Beatty
By Tom Hite Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The annual Best in the West Vegas to Reno OHV race was succesful as multiple drivers were awarded.