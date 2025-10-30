District 38 Assemblyman Gregory S. Koenig announces bid for reelection

The assistant minority floor leader north is aiming to serve another term in the Nevada State Assembly.

Incumbent District 38 Republican Assemblyman and Assistant Minority Floor Leader North, Gregory S. Koenig, announced his bid for reelection earlier this month with the goal of serving another term in the State Legislature.

“I’m pretty proud of my record,” Koenig told the Times-Bonanza.

The fifth generation Fallon, Nev., native was elected to represent Assembly District 38 in 2022.

“I can run on my record and show that I’ve been an effective legislator,” the assemblyman said.

Assembly District 38 covers a vast swath of Nevada across multiple counties and encompasses many rural communities including Goldfield, Tonopah, Fernley, Fallon, and Yerington.

“The majority of the bills that I present and get passed through have to do with helping rural Nevada,” Koenig added.

Before serving in the Assembly, Koenig was president of the Churchill County School Board and a Churchill County commissioner.

Local government background

“It gives me a little bit of a different perspective because I’ve been at more different levels than just at the state level, I’ve been at county and then school district,” the assemblyman said. “I think that kind of helps me out and gives me a better understanding sometimes maybe of how things work.”

Supporting the GOP

During this reelection campaign Koenig said that one of his goals is to help other Silver State Republicans who are running for public office.

“It’s a nonpresidential election, so people don’t come out as much,” he emphasized. “But it is so important that we turn up in good numbers to reelect Governor Lombardo and to get as many Republicans in positions as we can.”

Facets of reelection

The District 38 assemblyman noted affordable rural housing, access to health care, water management, and advocating for the mining industry as top priorities in his reelection campaign.

“My priority is rural issues and trying to help out my rural constituents,” Koenig said.

For more information about Koenig’s reelection campaign, visit koenig4assembly.com.

