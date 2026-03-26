Hop into Easter with the Business Egg Hunt

Tonopah Main Street's 4th Annual Business Egg Hunt kicked off last weekend and there are 24 locations featured. Participants will hunt for - but not remove - the numbered eggs hidden at each for the chance to win raffle baskets filled with family-friendly goodies, with last year's baskets consisting of an assortment of games and a stuffed bunny. (Tonopah Main Street)

Spring has sprung and that means Easter is on its way. In the lead up to the holiday, Tonopah Main Street is offering residents some early egg hunting excitement, along with a chance at winning one of its baskets filled with an assortment of items. But it will take some skill to spot the colorful eggs that have been placed at various venues around town, so be prepared to put those eyes to the test.

“Get ready for some springtime fun the whole family will love!” Tonopah Main Street announced earlier this month. “Join us for the 4th Annual Tonopah Business Egg Hunt and explore local businesses while searching for hidden eggs.”

The Tonopah Business Egg Hunt kicked off last weekend on Saturday, March 21 and will continue through Easter, Sunday, April 5. Taking part is easy - all participants need to do is drop by the featured locations and seek out the eggs that have been tucked into corners and hidden among merchandise. Once found, participants use their Business Egg Hunt Passport to record the numbers written on the eggs they located at each given venue. It is imperative to note that the eggs must not be removed from their hiding places, as this would prevent others from enjoying the contest.

There are two dozen area businesses and organizations taking part in this year’s Business Egg Hunt, with either five or 10 eggs hidden at their locations. The 76 Station and 76 Station Super 7 are both participating, as are the Chevron Station and Love’s Gas Station. The Central Nevada Museum is getting in on the fun, too, along with the Tonopah Historic Mining Park, where eggs will be hidden in the visitor’s center. Those hunting out the colorful eggs will want to check the windows at the Tonopah Volunteer Fire Dept., Tonopah Main Street “1902” building, Tonopah Liquor Company, Bug Bar and Banc Club. Rounding out the list are A-Bar-L Western Store, Bella Vita Salon, Burger King, Central Nevada Hardware, G’s Vape Spot, H&R Block, Mike’s Rubbish, Napa Steve’s Auto, Nevada State Bank, Raley’s, Strawberry Hill Diner, Tonopah Trading Company and Tonopah Station.

Families and/or groups are permitted to work on completing a passport together and for the children who might be feeling a bit more independent, they are allowed to complete a passport of their own. Participants do not need visit all of the locations in order to take part.

“For every five eggs that are found, participants will receive one raffle entry,” the event rules detail. “Raffle drawings will take place after Easter. Raffle prizes are family-friendly!”

Everyone is encouraged to check the operating hours of each of the businesses involved, as not all are open every day.

Once participants have finished their hunting expedition, Business Egg Hunt Passports must be turned in to Tonopah Main Street via email, mail or in person. Passports can be scanned or clearly photographed and emailed to TonopahMainStreet@gmail.com, mailed to Tonopah Main Street, P.O. Box 82, Tonopah, NV, 89049 or dropped off at the office, 112 St. Patrick St. All passports must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.

Passports and a map of the participating locations can be found at TonopahMainStreet.com/events

For more information email TonopahMainStreet@gmail.com or text 775-482-4017.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com