Muckers blowout Beaver Dam 59-0, Otteson stars in perfect season

Beaver Dam High School’s football team never had a chance Friday night, as the Muckers steamrolled the Diamondbacks 59-0, keeping their perfect 9-0 record alive.

Tonopah Muckers OL/DL junior Jesse Cannizzaro attempts to make a tackle on a Beaver Dam running back in the Muckers' 59-0 win over the Diamondbacks. (Marcus Prazniak/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

Tonopah Muckers junior C/DE Landen Blackburn goes to reel in a pass against Beaver Dam High School to improve their overall record to 9-0. (Marcus Prazniak/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

Tonopah Muckers junior RB/LB Dustin Otteson cuts back on the line to avoid Beaver Dam defender en route to the Muckers' 59-0 win over the Diamondbacks. (Marcus Prazniak/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

Typically when you hear a football program has been held to six total yards, you may envision a tough first quarter or so.

Sadly, it turned out to be very far from the case for Beaver Dam High School, as they were completely stuffed into the ground by the Muckers all night long.

Singing Lionel Richie’s hit “All Night Long” all the way back home, the Muckers demolished the Diamondbacks 59-0 in a no-contest league game.

Improving their storybook season to a perfect 9-0 record (7-0 1A Southern (8 Man) League), the Muckers were led by no other than Dustin Otteson.

Having a historic season, the junior is currently ranked second overall among all United States 6/8/8-man programs according to the MaxPreps National Football (2025) Total Points Stat Leaders.

Not slowing down any momentum against the Diamondbacks, Otteson combined for four rushing touchdowns on nine carries, mounting 193 total rushing yards. The junior also boasted a perfect passing completion percentage completing all three passing attempts for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Including Otteson, the Muckers spread the ball around to multiple backs for 282 total yards earned on the ground. Dustin’s younger brother Rustin rushed for 10 yards on two carries while junior Jacob Renfro gained 45 yards on four attempts and senior Adelaido Salgado gained 34 yards on three carries.

Six different receivers got in the mix as Wyatt Miller, Dustin Otteson, Remington Cobb, Salgado, Renfro and Landen Blackburn combined for nine receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, the Muckers combined for 37 total tackles as Dustin Otteson, Blackburn and Brekken Miller recorded six tackles each while Tristan Fitch and Jesse Cannizarro were right behind with five.

Cannizarro was a Diamondbacks’ nightmare as the junior recorded four sacks off the edge.

Rarely seeing such a stat, the defense held the Diamondbacks’ leading rusher, senior Miguel Jauregui, to -65 yards on 17 carries.

Pivoting to their other halfback, the Diamondbacks got some form of life in Alex Acevedo as the sophomore was able to gain the only positive yards of the night for 82 off eight carries.

Heading into next week, the Muckers head to Round Mountain High School where they look to maintain their perfect 9-0 record.

Game time is set for 7 p.m on Friday, Oct. 30.

Round Mountain High School is located at 61 Hadley Cir. in Round Mountain.

