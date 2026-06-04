Michael Tulipat outlines bid for Esmeralda County Sheriff

Michael Tulipat is running for Esmeralda County sheriff this year. “I’m here right now making the sacrifices required to keep this county safe,” Tulipat said. (Michael Tulipat for sheriff)

Michael Tulipat is seeking to become the new Esmeralda County sheriff, marking his first time running for the office.

“It’s a new experience for me,” Tulipat said about his campaign. “I wasn’t expecting this, but like every challenge that you go through in life, you hit it head on, you go with it and learn from it.”

Covering rural Nevada

Tulipat currently works as a deputy at the Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office. He’s been with the law enforcement agency for a year and a half.

“What I love about here in Esmeralda is that it’s very rural,” Tulipat told the Times-Bonanza.

Working in Esmeralda County, Tulipat mentioned its mining, agricultural areas, different communities and people, which Tulipat described as independent and resilient, as some of the aspects that he enjoys most.

“It’s just something that is unique and I love it. It’s great,” Tulipat enthused.

Prior to the Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office, Tulipat’s law enforcement experience included working at the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, where he served as a deputy for a few years, stationed in Beatty.

“It was great,” Tulipat said about his time in Nye County. “That’s where I learned the unique parts of the rural communities.”

Tulipat also briefly served in the Marine Corps for a little less than a year after high school.

Campaign focuses

When speaking about his goals if elected sheriff, Tulipat highlighted a focus on unity within the department and with Esmeralda County as a top priority.

“I want to bring the county and everybody together as one as much as possible … I want the community to be involved in the sheriff’s department,” Tulipat explained.

Tulipat further said that his work at the Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office shows that he’s prepared for the lead position.

“I’m here right now making the sacrifices required to keep this county safe,” Tulipat emphasized. “The public service isn’t like a campaign slogan. It’s those late-night calls and the presence in our neighborhoods … the daily commitment to do the job right … That’s my main thing. I’m not asking for the people to vote for a list of priorities. I’m already doing it right now.”

Tulipat also thanked the Esmeralda County community, stating that his door is always open.

“I wouldn’t be running if I didn’t have their support and their encouragement, getting the good reactions that I’m seeing out of the community,” Tulipat explained.

For more information about Michael Tulipat’s bid for Esmeralda County sheriff, contact him at (971) 716-8699.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com