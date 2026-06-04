David S. Dick seeks to retain Northern Nye County Hospital District trustee seat

The trustee aims to continue working toward bringing hospital and urgent care services to rural Nevada.

David S. Dick is running to retain his trustee seat on the Northern Nye County Hospital District. “My goal really is to see the hospital come to fruition and make sure those residents are covered by emergency care,” Dick said. (David S. Dick/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

David S. Dick is running to retain his seat on the Northern Nye County Hospital District’s Board of Trustees.

“We are so far away from any medical care services that we’re really no longer in that golden hour between places that could help save someone’s life,” Dick told the Times-Bonanza. “So that really kind of pushed me into saying, ‘Hey, we need to figure out what’s going on here.’ It kind of spurred me on to get active with the hospital board and try to help things move forward.”

Dick has a background in archaeology, working in multiple areas of the West, previously living in Missoula, Montana; Helena, Montana; Carson City, Nevada; Spearfish, South Dakota, and Springdale, Utah.

“I’m keenly aware of the struggles that [rural] residents have with finding health care,” David elaborated.

Dick has lived in Tonopah since 2022 and served on the hospital district’s board of trustees for approximately one month after being appointed to fill a vacancy.

“I spent about 10 years trying to get to Tonopah and this area because I loved the history that was here,” Dick explained. “Basically, my career was trying to get here, and it does take a special kind of person that wants to live in rural Nevada, and rural Nevada just really was exactly what I wanted for my life and my career.”

When speaking about his top priorities as a trustee, Dick said working toward bringing urgent care services and a fully staffed hospital to Northern Nye County are top objectives.

“My goal really is to see the hospital come to fruition and make sure those residents are covered by emergency care,” Dick emphasized.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com