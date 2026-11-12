Tonopah routs Spring Mountain 56-6, advances to 1A state semifinal

Tonopah overcame penalties, a turnover and three touchdowns erased by flags to beat Spring Mountain 56-6 and advance to Friday’s Class 1A state semifinal.

A spirited lineup of Tonopah activities scheduled for this Halloween

Tonopah’s Jacob Sprague (7) turns upfield against Spring Mountain during the Muckers’ 56-6 Class 1A quarterfinal victory Friday in Tonopah. The win advanced Tonopah to the state semifinals. (Marcus Prazniak/Special to Tonopah Times-Bonanza/Goldfield News)

Tonopah’s Dustin Otteson (25) carries the ball behind teammate Rustin Otteson (23) during the Muckers’ 56-6 playoff win over Spring Mountain. Tonopah improved to 10-0 and will host Mineral County in Friday’s state semifinal. (Marcus Prazniak/Special to Tonopah Times-Bonanza/Goldfield News)

Tonopah was far from perfect Friday night but they apparently did not need to be.

The Muckers overcame penalties, an interception returned for a touchdown and three scores wiped out by flags to beat Spring Mountain 56-6 in the Class 1A state quarterfinals.

The victory improved Tonopah to 10-0 and moved the Muckers one victory away from another trip to the state championship game.

Spring Mountain’s only points did not come against the Tonopah defense. The Eagles scored on an interception return, meaning the Muckers’ defense effectively posted another shutout.

That may be the most encouraging part of a game that otherwise provided Tonopah with plenty to clean up.

Photographer Marcus Prazniak, who covered the game in Tonopah, reported penalties on both sides throughout the night and three touchdowns erased by flags.

Tonopah also committed an uncharacteristic turnover that produced Spring Mountain’s only score.

And the Muckers still won by 50.

That says something about how large the margin for error has been for Tonopah this season. It also says why that margin should not be taken for granted this week.

Mineral County visits Tonopah at 6 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals with the winner advancing to the Nov. 20 Class 1A championship game.

The Serpents are 8-1 after beating Carlin 33-12 in their quarterfinal.

Tonopah and Mineral County will arrive with very different offensive profiles.

The Muckers have averaged more than 370 rushing yards and nearly 58 points per game. Mineral County has leaned more heavily on the pass, averaging about 255 passing yards and 49 points.

Senior Dustin Otteson remains the center of Tonopah’s offense, averaging more than 250 rushing yards per game. Junior Rustin Otteson has continued to develop at quarterback while the Muckers’ offensive line has been one of the consistent strengths of the team.

Mineral County quarterback Dylan Johnson has averaged nearly 250 passing yards per game, giving the Tonopah defense a different challenge than many of the run-heavy teams it has faced.

Tonopah already knows what is waiting on the other side of Friday’s game.

The Muckers reached last year’s Class 1A championship before falling to Pahranagat Valley.

They have spent this season unbeaten and, for the most part, dominant.

Now the margin between another blowout and another chance at a state title gets considerably smaller.

Contact Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com.

One win from State

Class 1A semifinal

Mineral County at Tonopah

Friday, Nov. 13 — 6 p.m.

Tonopah: 10-0

Mineral County: 8-1

Winner advances to the Nov. 20 state championship game.