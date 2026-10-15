Tonopah shuts out Pahranagat Valley 30-0 in state title rematch

Tonopah remained unbeaten with a 30-0 victory over Pahranagat Valley, the team that defeated the Muckers in last season’s Class 1A state championship game.

Tonopah’s Ammon Campos (2) reaches for a pass while battling a Pahranagat Valley defender during Friday’s 30-0 Muckers victory. Tonopah improved to 6-0 with the win. (Marcus Praniak/Special to Tonopah Times-Bonanza/Goldfield News)

Tonopah’s Dustin Otteson (25) carries the ball into the end zone against Pahranagat Valley during the Muckers’ 30-0 victory Friday in Tonopah. Otteson rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns in the win. (Marcus Praniak/Special to Tonopah Times-Bonanza/Goldfield News)

Tonopah spent the first half Friday fighting itself as much as Pahranagat Valley.

Three turnovers helped keep the Muckers to a 6-0 halftime lead against the team that ended their season in last year’s Class 1A state championship game. Then Tonopah took control.

The Muckers scored 24 unanswered points after halftime and shut out the Panthers 30-0, improving to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in league play.

“The first half of the game we struggled with three turnovers,” Tonopah coach Duffy Otteson said. “We definitely need to clean that up.”

The second half looked much different.

Tonopah scored 16 points in the third quarter and eight more in the fourth while keeping Pahranagat Valley off the scoreboard.

“Second half we came to life and the O-line and D-line dominated up front,” Otteson said. “We need to continue to get better. Still a long season and have lots to improve on.”

Senior quarterback Dustin Otteson again led the offense, rushing for 211 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 7.3 yards per carry. He also had 41 receiving yards and another touchdown.

The victory carried extra weight because of the recent history between the teams.

Tonopah beat Pahranagat Valley 26-16 during the 2025 regular season before the Panthers reversed the result with a 32-6 victory in the Class 1A state championship game. Friday’s meeting was the first since that title game.

This time, Tonopah’s defense never allowed Pahranagat Valley onto the scoreboard. The shutout was the Muckers’ second of the season and ended the Panthers’ 10-game road winning streak datingto last year.

Tonopah has won all six games by at least 20 points and has outscored opponents 358-44. The Muckers opened the season with a 70-0 victory over Virginia City and have followed with wins over Round Mountain, Laughlin, Beatty, Indian Springs and Pahranagat Valley.

Tonopah travels to Spring Mountain for a 1 p.m. game Friday as it tries to keep its unbeaten season intact.

Bill Evans is the Tonopah Times-Bonanza &Goldfield News sports reporter. Contact him at wevans@pvtimes.com.

Muckers vs. Panthers

2025 regular season: Tonopah 26, Pahranagat Valley 16

2025 state championship: Pahranagat Valley 32, Tonopah 6

2026: Tonopah 30, Pahranagat Valley 0

Tonopah record: 6-0

Next: At Spring Mountain, Friday, 1 p.m.