Tonopah routs Virginia City 70-0 in Mucker Bowl home opener

Tonopah opened its home schedule with a 70-0 Mucker Bowl victory over Virginia City as Dustin Otteson rushed for 318 yards and scored five touchdowns.

Marcus Prazniak/Special to the Times-Bonanza Tonopah defenders bring down a Virginia City ball carrier during the Mucker Bowl on Friday, Aug. 21, in Tonopah. Tonopah won 70-0.

Duffy Otteson/Special to the Times-Bonanza Tonopah High School players take the field before Friday’s Mucker Bowl against Virginia City. Tonopah won 70-0.

Duffy Otteson/Special to the Times-Bonanza Members of the Tonopah High School football team gather against the sunset after defeating Virginia City 70-0 in the Mucker Bowl on Friday, Aug. 21, in Virginia City.

Duffy Otteson/Special to the Times-Bonanza Tonopah High School players take the field before Friday’s Mucker Bowl against Virginia City. Tonopah won 70-0.

Tonopah turned its home opener into a one-sided Mucker Bowl Friday night, rolling past Virginia City 70-0.

Tonopah piled up 550 yards of total offense while its defense held Virginia City to 70 yards in the Aug. 21 win at Tonopah High School.

Senior Dustin Otteson led the way, rushing for 318 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. He averaged 14.5 yards per attempt and added a 50-yard touchdown reception, finishing with five touchdowns and 34 points.

Tonopah rushed 33 times for 458 yards, averaging 13.9 yards per carry, and scored eight touchdowns on the ground.

Jacob Sprague ran for 32 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Wyatt Miller scored on a 58-yard run on his only carry, while Weston Miller scored on a 26-yard run on his lone attempt.

“Our offensive line played solid,” Tonopah coach Duffy Otteson said. “Levi Harhay had five pancake blocks. With the line playing that way, it makes it easy on our backfield.”

Harhay accounted for five of the six “pancake blocks” that put defenders on the ground that were credited to Tonopah.

Tonopah added 92 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Rustin Otteson completed three passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns, while Dustin Otteson completed one pass for 30 yards.

Omaga Faga caught two passes for 12 yards and a touchdown. Dustin Otteson had the 50-yard touchdown reception, while Taber Otteson added a 30-yard catch.

The defense was just as effective.

Virginia City finished with 50 rushing yards and 20 passing yards. Tonopah intercepted two passes and recovered two fumbles, while the stat sheet credited the defense with causing four fumbles.

Weston Miller and Wyatt Miller each recorded an interception. Wyatt Miller returned his interception 58 yards, while Weston Miller had a 5-yard return.

Wyatt Miller and Franco Avelar were credited with the fumble recoveries.

“Defensively, we flew around, caused turnovers and held them to 70 yards on offense,” Duffy Otteson said.

Weston Miller led Tonopah with nine tackles, including two tackles for loss. Dustin Otteson and Wyatt Miller finished with seven tackles apiece, while Ayden McGarry recorded six tackles and two tackles for loss.

Tonopah finished with five tackles for loss, scored 10 touchdowns and converted five two-point attempts.

Tonopah is scheduled to remain home Friday, Aug. 28, against Round Mountain. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Contact sports reporter Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com

Final: Tonopah 70, Virginia City 0

When: Friday, Aug. 21

Where: Tonopah High School

Top performer: Dustin Otteson rushed for 318 yards and scored five touchdowns

Next game

Tonopah vs. Round Mountain

Friday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m.

Where: Tonopah High School

Host: Tonopah