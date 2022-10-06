68°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Uncategorized

DA denies Nye County Sheriff’s Office request to prosecute two supervisors

By David Wilson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 6, 2022 - 10:27 am
 
Updated October 6, 2022 - 2:35 pm
(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
(Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The Nye County District Attorney on Wednesday denied the sheriff’s request to prosecute two supervisors over their conduct on social media.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Adam Tippets and Sgt. Cory Fowles had been facing a charge of an unlawful act on a computer and interference using a computer, according to a Monday statement from the sheriff’s office.

Tippets and Fowles allegedly shut Capt. David Boruchowitz out of a non-work-related Facebook politics page that the three of them run, according to the DA’s statement.

“After carefully looking at the allegations and relevant laws, and personally reviewing the legislative history of the relevant laws, I can say with complete certainty that the allegations here are clearly not a criminal matter,” Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia said in the statement. “The laws at issue are meant to protect against things like serious financial fraud/theft, industrial espionage, and blocking people from computer systems or networks. These laws are not meant to resolve private disputes among people running a Facebook page.”

Arabia said it was concerning that the sheriff’s office submitted a nine-page summary of the investigation while the department has sent over one- to two-page summaries for sexual assault cases sent to the DA.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday that Tippets and Fowles, who had previously been placed on leave, were allowed to return to work.

“In this case, two supervisors were accused of crimes and an investigator determined there was probable cause to submit the case for prosecution,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The standard of probable cause is the lowest level of proof required in the criminal justice system. As a precaution when probable cause is determined to exist officers are placed on administrative leave, as is customary in all agencies across the nation.”

The supervisors told the Pahrump Valley Times earlier this week they were being retaliated against for forming a Political Action Committee (PAC) in support of the sheriff’s rival.

For more on this story see Friday’s print edition of the Pahrump Valley Times.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file photo Nye County Democratic voters are shown placing th ...
Hand counting ballots OK, judge rules
By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A Carson City District Court judge denied a challenge from a progressive group to block hand counting ballots in Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times “One car was on top of another parked car and the car wa ...
Fatal crashes in Nye County down 72% this year
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Traffic deaths were down in most rural areas in the state, notably Nye County, where the five fatalities seen through August were 72 percent lower than the 18 deaths during the same time span last year. A sixth fatality earlier this month was not included in the latest data.

Warehouse associate assistant David Stiles, full-time employee hired through a program with non ...
Tax breaks to lure up to 51 jobs to Pahrump in coming years
By McKenna Ross Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

ARES Nevada is developing a merchant energy storage facility at a working gravel mine in Pahrump. The average pay would be more than $42 an hour.

Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County School District Superintendent Warren Shillingb ...
As virus wanes, Nye County schools face some lingering old problems
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Growing enrollments, teacher shortages, funding deficits and other problems have long plagued the rural district, which is consistently the lowest-performing in Nevada, a state that lags the rest of the nation when it comes to education.

The north portal of the Yucca Mountain exploratory tunnel is seen Thursday, April 9, 2015. (Sam ...
Nevada files motion to end ‘zombie-like’ Yucca Mountain project
By Taylor R. Avery Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada filed a motion to continue a licensing effort for Yucca Mountain in the hopes of finally killing the decades-old plan to bury high-level nuclear waste in the state.

U.S. Bureau of Labor - Nye County posted the highest unemployment rate in Nevada in August, acc ...
Nye’s 5.9% unemployment rate highest in Nevada
By Jim Barnes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada lost 600 jobs in August, marking the first time the number of the jobs in the state has gone down in a month since employment bottomed out in May 2020.