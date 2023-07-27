DEVELOPING: Crews battling fire on Quail Run Road; 2 taken to hospital

Pahrump first responders are at the scene of a structure fire along the 3800 block of West Quail Run Road according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Deanna O’Donnell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Initial reports indicate the fire began just before 2 p.m., on Thursday July 27.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services responded with at least two engine companies along with water and brush tender apparatuses.

Due to no nearby fire hydrants, crews were forced to resupply the apparatuses by way fire hydrants in the area of Blagg Road and Basin Avenue, some four miles from the fire grounds.

All available fire personell responded to the scene, where at least two people were transported, level-one, in critical condition to Desert View Hospital.

NCSO auxiliary units were summoned to help with traffic control in the area near Bannavitch and Bell Vista Road.

This is a developing story.