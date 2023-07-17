86°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Uncategorized

DEVELOPING: Pilot, passenger walk away from plane crash in Pahrump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 17, 2023 - 9:03 am
 
Updated July 17, 2023 - 9:09 am
Nye County Sheriff’s Office A single-engine plane crashed near Highway 160 and Simkins Road i ...
Nye County Sheriff’s Office A single-engine plane crashed near Highway 160 and Simkins Road in Pahrump on Monday morning. The two occupants did not appear to be suffering from serious injuries, according to early reports from first responders who said they walked away from the crash.

Area first responders are at the scene of a small two-passenger aircraft which crash-landed in a dirt field northwest of Highway 160 and Simkins Road at approximately 7:55 a.m., this morning according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, crews spotted both the pilot and passenger walking around the crash scene.

They did not appear to be seriously injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Multiple agencies including Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services, NCSO Auxiliary units, the Nye County Road Department and FAA investigators have responded to the scene.

Highway 160 from Fehrs Way to Simkins is closed for investigation.

No further details have been provided as of yet.

This is a developing story.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times file
ACLU critical of Pahrump library’s plan to probe questionable books
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Community Library trustees on Monday called for Director Vanja Anderson to research how other rural libraries are cataloging so-called “controversial” youth books on race, gender and sexuality and present her findings publicly to the board next month in a plan that’s already being criticized by civil liberties advocates.

Nye County Detention Center Noah Cooley
Dealer used Instagram, apps to market and sell narcotics
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County deputies say a high-tech drug dealer used Instagram and a popular messaging app — along with some guerilla marketing techniques — to advertise and sell illegal narcotics and marijuana.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mason Viehl, a representative of the Amarg ...
Conservancy: Ash Meadows drilling could drain springs
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Mason Viehl, executive director of the Amargosa Conservancy, described a potential threat to Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge and the Ash Meadows Area of Critical Environmental Concern to the Beatty Town Advisory Board on June 26.