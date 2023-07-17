DEVELOPING: Pilot, passenger walk away from plane crash in Pahrump

Highway 160 from Fehrs Way to Simkins is closed for investigation.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office A single-engine plane crashed near Highway 160 and Simkins Road in Pahrump on Monday morning. The two occupants did not appear to be suffering from serious injuries, according to early reports from first responders who said they walked away from the crash.

Area first responders are at the scene of a small two-passenger aircraft which crash-landed in a dirt field northwest of Highway 160 and Simkins Road at approximately 7:55 a.m., this morning according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, crews spotted both the pilot and passenger walking around the crash scene.

They did not appear to be seriously injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Multiple agencies including Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services, NCSO Auxiliary units, the Nye County Road Department and FAA investigators have responded to the scene.

No further details have been provided as of yet.

This is a developing story.