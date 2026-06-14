SIMMONS — Big fish and old friends rediscovered

This sturgeon, measuring over six feet in length and weighing around 150 pounds, took over an hour and a half to land then was released back into the Fraser River. (Dennis Wallace/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

British Columbia's Frasier River is a fisherman's mecca as sturgeon, some over six feet in length are plentiful. (Dennis Wallace/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

After taking on Southern California’s excellent tuna fishing, plan a trip to the Northwest and leave the desert heat behind. My favorite is British Columbia’s Fraser River and fishing for those prehistoric Sturgeon.

I had heard stories for years about giant sturgeon being caught in British Columbia’s Fraser River system, but had never seen one. My new fishing pal Dennis Wallace has the pictures and video to prove it.

I first met Dennis at Bass Pro’s Las Vegas location; he does the in-store fishing demonstrations and has been a special guest on the Sportsman’s Quest TV program. His knowledge goes beyond the store demonstrations, though, with years of field experience in both fresh and saltwater.

This brings us to our story. Dennis and his childhood friend, Doug Meridith, grew up in California during the ’60s. They have been fishing together since they were twelve years old and started the Dublin, California Junior Rod and Gun Club at the age of fourteen. As often happens, they lost track of each other after high school, both got married, had children and grandchildren, nothing unusual so far.

One evening a few years ago, however, Dennis was playing with his CB and through long-distance skip began a conversation with someone from Surry, British Columbia, Canada. Dennis told this fellow that he knew a guy in B.C. named Doug. “My name is Doug,” was the reply. Dennis then told this fellow that Doug had a friend named Dennis. Again “I have a friend named Dennis,” came back over the air. You’ve guessed it, these were the same two childhood friends – small world stuff, and it is always amazing.

Doug invited Dennis to join him on a Fraser River salmon trip and they fished together once again. It was 1999 and they renewed their friendship, as if they had seen each other yesterday. Some of us have had similar experiences, and it’s always amazing too.

But, it wasn’t over yet. As they crossed the Mission B.C. Bridge, Doug informed his old friend they were going to have a picnic the next day and view the river’s sturgeon. They wouldn’t need their fishing gear.

Those that know Dennis will understand, this is not what he really wanted to hear. They had been doing really well on the salmon and he wanted to fish – he always wants to fish.“I’ll do it just for Doug and the family,” he thought.

As they pulled into the parking lot the next morning they observed a young man fixin’ up his boat for the day and inquired, “How’s the fishing?”

“Good,” replied the young man.

“Lookin’ for a couple of fishermen?” Doug asked.

“Sure,” was the waiting guide’s reply. Dennis had been set up and all responded with a “Happy Birthday, Dennis.”

The boat was ready with all the gear, rods, reels, waders and lunch. The first fish hit within 15 minutes. It was a soft bite and the guide advised, “Let him eat it, then set the hook hard.” Dennis hit it, but was brought to a quick halt. It was as if he had tied into a rock. Then the fish came alive and began to tail walk up and down the river. He was in for a battle. An hour later they brought to shore a 6 ½ foot, 150-pound sturgeon, which they released.

That would have been enough, but then they tied into a “small” 75-pounder, and that would have been enough. In all they caught and released 20 fish weighing 75 to 165 pounds each, sometimes hooking doubles.

This was truly a trip that marks time and renews friendships. They have fished since and have many trips planned for the future. Both are truly “fishing fanatics” and both are amazing.

Note: Dennis, by the way, I have a birthday coming up and a full tank of gas. How’s Doug doin’?

If you have a story or a comment, please e-mail dansimmons@sportsmansquest.org or visit sportsmansquest.org

The Sportsman's Library

Many books have been written about Ernest Hemingway and it seems another one is published every other month. Most are not unique, all are interesting and I have no objection to keeping the legend alive.

But, "Hemingway in Cuba", authored by his niece, Hilary Hemingway, is an excellent addition to any Hemingway library. It covers his life from 1939 to 1960 and has over a hundred rare family photographs, most of which are new to this dedicated reader.

Following his winning of the Nobel Prize, he pronounced himself a "Cubano Sato," an ordinary Cuban, and to this day they revere him as "Ernesto." Many feel that if he returned after all of these years he would find it relatively unchanged in its beauty and the character of its peoples.

This book is full of new insight into her uncle's life in Cuba, his passion for big-game fishing, the women and the people who became part of his life. It gives background to his novel "Islands in the Stream", and you will recognize Cojimar, the small fishing village featured in his best-known work, "The Old Man and the Sea".

There are also many new letters and other documents from the archives at his former home, Finca Vigia, now a unique museum that offers scholars an opportunity to examine his papers for the first time.

This is a marvelous read for anyone interested in his life, fishing and the early Cuban lifestyle. It's just a good read.