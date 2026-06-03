One pin decides Division A as PVTBC bowlers deliver tight competition

A dramatic one-pin margin defined last Saturday’s action at the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club tournament, held at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino.

Despite a few late scratches from the field, last Saturday’s Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club event went off without a hitch as bowlers gathered for another enjoyable day of competition.

Tournament officials reviewed the division breakdowns but ultimately determined that no adjustments were necessary.

Division A remained set at an average of 157 and above, while Division B included bowlers averaging 156 and below.

The event on Saturday featured plenty of excitement both on and off the lanes, with bowlers competing for tournament honors, 50/50 prizes, and colored-pin awards.

The afternoon also highlighted the dedication of several volunteers whose efforts helped keep the tournament running smoothly from start to finish.

Division A results

The race for the top spot was incredibly close, with just a single pin separating first and second place.

Sherry Hallett claimed tournament honors with an outstanding 873 series, highlighted by games of 252, 213, and 222. Her strong and steady performance throughout the five-game set earned her the top prize of $75.

Finishing just one pin behind was Stephen DeCena, whose 872 series featured impressive games of 249 and 265 in game two and three. DeCena earned $65 for his runner-up finish.

Mike Kintzer secured third place with an 840 series, including a tournament-high 287 game, good for a $55 payout.

Jim Reynolds finished fourth with an 830 series, powered by games of 256 and 221, earning $40.

George McQuarrie was close behind in fifth place with an 828 series and collected $35. Tim Whitfield rounded out the top six with an 827 series, highlighted by a 244 game, and received $30.

Keith Nelson recovered from a slow start to post an impressive 826 series, including a 279 game, to finish seventh and earn $25.

Daryl Lasky followed in eighth place with an 824 series, featuring games of 268 and 235, worth $20.

John Ventimiglia completed the payout list in ninth place, rolling an 820 series with four consecutive 225-plus games to earn $15.

Division B results

Division B featured a tightly contested leaderboard, with Barbara Wilson capturing first place with an excellent 849 series, highlighted by games of 224 and 236. Her consistent scoring earned her the division title and the top prize of $75.

Keith Gotowicki finished a close second with an 844 series, powered by a 248 game, earning $62. Karen Cunningham claimed third place with an 840 series and rolled one of the day’s highest games, a spectacular 288, to take home $50. Orpha Lasky followed in fourth place with an 837 series, showcasing remarkable consistency with games of 226 and 236 to earn $45.

Lonnie Woodruff secured fifth place with an 825 series and received $40, while Peggy Rhoads finished sixth with an 824 series, recording four games over 190 on her way to a $30 payout.

Cathy Schultz placed seventh with an 814 series, highlighted by a 240 game, earning $25. Leslie Pesterre finished eighth with an 808 series and collected $20.

Cheryl Labrecque rounded out the division in ninth place with an 802 series, featuring a strong 288 game, earning $18.

Tied for tenth place were Bill Schultz and Donna Lee, each posting an 800 series. Schultz recorded a balanced performance with games of 213 and 212, while Lee rolled the tournament’s highest game, an outstanding 299. The pair split the final payout position, receiving $7.50 each.

HDCP Side Pot

The HDCP Side Pot division did not disappoint as Sherry Hallett claimed the top spot with an 873 series, edging Stephen DeCena by just one pin.

DeCena finished second with 872, while Barbara Wilson placed third with 849.

Keith Gotowicki followed in fourth with 844, and Mike Kintzer and Karen Cunningham tied for fifth place with matching 840 series. Kintzer rolled a 287 game, while Cunningham posted a 288.

Rounding out the top 15 were Orpha Lasky (837), Jim Reynolds (830), George McQuarrie (828), Tim Whitfield (827), Lonnie Woodruff (825), Daryl Lasky and Peggy Rhoads tied with 824, Cathy Schultz (814), and Leslie Pesterre and Jack Smith tied with 808.

Scratch Side Pot

Larry Holmes took top honors of the last event after firing a 753 series to earn $35.

Holmes delivered one of the most dominant sets of the day, highlighted by a 279 high game.

Daryl Lasky finished second with a 738 series, followed closely by Keith Nelson in third with 735, who also posted a standout 279 game.

John Ventimiglia placed fourth with a 707 series, while Mike Kintzer finished fifth at 703.

Jim Reynolds finished in sixth with a 693 series and Dale Bystedt in seventh with 691, as the side pot competition remained one of the most competitive divisions of the afternoon.

What’s ahead?

The next scheduled PVTBC tournament sponsored by Access Realty is the Certified No-Tap Doubles Men/Women – Side Pots on June 27 at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino.

Hosted by directors Debbie Varner and Larry Tobey, Diane Courtney will be running the 50/50 raffle.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X, Instagram and Tiktok @Pvtimes.sports.