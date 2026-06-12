Mountain Falls Women’s Golf Team captures back-to-back WSNGA titles

The Mountain Falls Women’s Golf Association has repeated as champions of the Women’s Southern Nevada Golf Association Net Championship, defeating Spanish Trail Country Club 8–4 on May 21 at Arroyo Golf Club.

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Last year's Women’s Southern Nevada Golf Association (WSNGA) Net Championship trophy displayed at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. (Brenda Meinicke/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Members from the Mountain Falls Women’s Golf Association pose together following play of a tournament this season. (Brenda Meinicke/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Mountain Falls Womens Golf Association defended its title this season, capturing the Womens Southern Nevada Golf Association (WSNGA) Net Championship for the second consecutive year.

Mountain Falls defeated Spanish Trail Country Club 8-4 in the championship match on May 21 at Arroyo Golf Club, capping a season that included eight regular-season matches and a playoff round against teams from Mesquite, Las Vegas and Henderson.

This season, the ladies competed in the WSNGA’s Red Division and advanced to the championship after finishing atop the division standings.

The Red Division winner then faced the Blue Division champion for the overall Net Championship title.

“It was close during the season, but we pulled ahead toward the end,” Mountain Falls Women’s Golf Association President Brenda Meinicke said. “The competition was tough, but our ladies were consistent throughout the year.”

Eleven golfers made up the squad this season including President Brenda Meinicke, Vice President Charity Musial, Team Captain Sue Theiler, Team Co-Captain Julie Floyd, Anne Wagner, Katey Talbot, Lisa Hamrick, Tynna Jones, Karen Johnson, Chris Upton and Stacey Romney.

The championship was decided using a match-play format, with players competing hole-by-hole for points.

Four groups from each club competed during the final, with the combined point totals determining the team champion.

This year was also different in the fact that teams no longer competed on their home courses, eliminating a traditional home-course advantage.

While Mountain Falls Golf Club hosted visiting teams during its scheduled match dates, the program did not compete on the Mountain Falls course during league play.

The schedule took players to courses throughout Southern Nevada, including stops at the Canyon Gate Country Club, DragonRidge Country Club and Spanish Trail Country Club.

According to Meinicke, competing often at Mountain Falls helped prepare the team for the season’s challenges.

The course is widely regarded as one of the more demanding layouts in the region because of its length and difficulty.

“Our ladies are used to playing a long, difficult golf course,” Meinicke said. “When we go to some of the other courses, we’re prepared for the challenge.”

Meinicke also credited the dedication shown by team members throughout the season.

“It takes a lot of commitment from the players, from the early mornings to the travel and competition,” Meinicke said. “To come away with a second straight championship makes all of that worthwhile.”

Meinicke extended a special thank you to Theiler and Floyd for their commitment to team play and organization of all of the WSNGA matches.

If you are interested in joining the Mountain Falls Womens Golf Association, contact the pro shop at Mountain Falls Golf Club and a current board member will contact you.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X, Instagram and Tiktok @Pvtimes.sports.