‘We’ll only get better’ Flag football enters summer with confidence and higher expectations

With most of last season’s roster returning and a full 18-game schedule on the horizon, the Trojans used last week’s summer camp to sharpen their skills and continue building a stronger program.

‘We can compete with those teams’ — Trojans begin summer play in Henderson

Pahrump Valley High School assistant head coach Jessica VanderWal runs through a drill during the girls flag football clinic hosted from June 1 to June 5 at Pahrump Valley High School. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School girls flag football head coach Jeff Corbett runs on the field during a set of drills on Wednesday, June 3 for the girls flag football clinic. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Members of the Pahrump Valley High School girls flag football program run through drills on Wednesday, June 3 in Pahrump during the girls flag football clinic. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School girls flag football's Ma'liyah Collins (left) pulls the flag of Juliana Turco (right) during the girls flag football clinic hosted from June 1 to June 5 at Pahrump Valley High School. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School girls flag football program is entering its second season with something it didn’t quite have a year ago: experience.

Players and coaches were learning a new sport, facing veteran Las Vegas programs, and building a foundation from scratch.

But after hosting its summer camp at home last week from June 1 to June 5, the workouts showcased just how far the program progressed in a year’s time.

“The learning curve isn’t there anymore,” head coach Jeff Corbett said. “They’re definitely more confident, they’ll be more aggressive, and they’ll be more on top of things. That brings us to a different expectation level.”

With as many as 17 girls in attendance and the majority of the roster returning from last season, the camp saw a mix of returning players and two newcomers take to Pahrump Valley’s football field.

Corbett said last week their focus remains on growing participation while building upon the foundation established during the team’s inaugural season last year.

“The goal was to get the kids excited and interested, and they were. We even had a couple of new girls show up, which was great!” Corbett said enthusiastically. “Any time you can get more kids involved, it’s successful. We just need to keep building that spark and get more girls interested.”

While many spectators focus on the wins and losses, Corbett said much of last year was spent teaching the fundamentals of a sport that was unfamiliar to most.

“We’re still trying to dial down the fundamental basics,” Horn explained. “Going from 11-man tackle football too is something I’ve never dealt with before, none of us had. It’s making sure they get the footwork and fundamentals in.”

Visual improvement

By the end of last season, however, the results were apparent.

The Trojans’ defense began limiting opponents more consistently, while the offense showed increasing confidence moving the ball against top Class 4A and 5A programs.

It will be a challenge to replace senior soccer and track and field star Diona Nixon, whose speed made her one of the most dangerous athletes on the field in open space.

But Corbett believes his squad has an answer to that void.

“I know Ma’liyah Collins will step up for us,” he said. “We’re going to throw Angie [Anjolina Mercado] out on offense a little more and give [her] more opportunities.”

Corbett specifically pointed to Angie Mercado’s athleticism as something the coaching staff plans to utilize more aggressively.

“Once we figured out how quick she was, we realized it a little too late last year,” Corbett said. “Diona had the speed, but I think Angie reaches her top speed quicker than Nixon did. We’re going to throw Anjolina in the mix on offense a lot more.”

Assistant coaches Edward Rankin and Jessica VanderWal have played major roles in helping establish the foundation of the team.

“I couldn’t have done it without them,” Corbett said. “Ed has over 30 years of coaching experience, and Jessica played professional womens tackle football. We wouldn’t have been anywhere close to where we are without them.”

Corbett described the experience of coaching girls flag football as one of the most rewarding of his career.

“It’s probably the most fun I’ve had coaching,” he said. “Watching them grow and being part of that process has been a blast.”

Looking ahead

The program continues to conduct fundraising efforts through sponsorship banners while also developing spirit packs that will include sweatshirts and other team apparel.

New uniforms are also expected to be part of the program’s future.

Perhaps most importantly, Corbett has already assembled a full schedule for the upcoming season.

With the upcoming schedule still pending for public release, the Trojans are slated to play 18 games and will open the season at home on December 3 against Eldorado High School, giving players ample opportunities to continue their development.

“We’re going to be in a completely different place than we were last year,” Corbett said. “We’ll only get better.”

And while victories remain a goal, Corbett’s vision for the program extends beyond the scoreboard.

“As long as they keep showing up, keep competing, and keep having fun, that’s what matters,” he said. “High school sports are about representing your school, your community, and being part of something bigger.”

For a program that began as an experiment just one year ago, that foundation may prove to be its greatest victory yet.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X, Instagram and Tiktok @Pvtimes.sports.