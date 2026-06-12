‘We can compete with those teams’ — Trojans begin summer play in Henderson

Pahrump Valley’s summer basketball season is underway, but Coach Toby Henry isn’t measuring success by wins and losses. The team’s multi-sport athletes are using June’s competition to gain experience.

‘We’ll only get better’ Flag football enters summer with confidence and higher expectations

Pahrump Valley High School's Tristan Schumacher attempts to sink a free throw against Lake Mead Christian Academy on Tuesday, June 9 in Henderson. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School basketball player Dominick Valles advances the ball up the court against Lake Mead Christian Academy on Tuesday, June 9 in Henderson. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School basketball player Evan Strain dribbles through traffic against Lake Mead Christian Academy on Tuesday, June 9 in Henderson. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Ironically, the scoreboard wasn’t much of a priority Tuesday, as Pahrump Valley opened summer basketball competition against larger Class 4A schools and year-round programs.

Trojans head coach Toby Henry viewed the evening as a chance to evaluate personnel, develop chemistry and begin shaping next season’s roster.

Several of the program’s athletes arrived after football commitments, facing opponents whose players often spend most of the year focused exclusively on basketball.

With three different squads playing in camp, the ‘varsity’ squad took on Lake Mead Christian Academy and Doral Academy Red Rock.

“Our guys are coming right from football practice,” Henry said. “We’re playing teams that play all year round. This was our first day out, and you could tell, but I’m okay with that. They’re there to strictly get better right now.”

The early portion of the summer schedule serves as an extension of the off-season, allowing staff to identify roles and begin tightening offensive and defensive concepts before the winter season.

The process has become slightly more challenging with returning incoming senior and guard Trae Plein sidelined by an injury suffered earlier this off-season.

Plein, who played a significant role in last year’s offense averaging 9.4 points per game, currently is limited as he recovers.

“It is a bit of a bummer that he’s out because June is a good time to get reps,” Henry said. “But one positive is that now somebody else is getting reps that probably wouldn’t get as many. Those backups are getting better.”

The Trojans are also integrating Dominick Valles into the program, a notable transfer from New York who flashed his ball-handling ability during Tuesday’s action.

“When I first came out here the whole town heard of me, this new kid from New York, but honestly I feel like I haven’t been going as hard as I used to,” Valles said. “Coming from New York — the grittiness and dangerous environment growing up — every day made me strong and made me motivated to just want to go harder every day.”

“He’s new and still trying to fit in and be part of the team,” Henry said. “Once he’s comfortable and the team is comfortable with him, I think he can be a good player for us.”

An anticipated fatigue was natural as football players transitioned from summer workouts to the basketball court.

Incoming seniors Lucas Gavenda and Tristan Schumacher were spotted pulling up from deep while charging through the lane for multiple contested buckets.

Henry said the challenge is expected this time of year, especially for a roster built around multi-sport athletes.

“I think they’re excited about basketball, but they’re tired,” he said.

Despite facing schools from larger classifications, Henry believes the program’s work ethic will allow them to close the gap as the summer progresses.

“As I’ve told you, these kids work harder than anybody I’ve coached,” he said. “Once we get into shape and get into the swing of things, we can compete with those teams.”

The summer league schedule continues next week at GV Christian School in Henderson before concluding with a tournament later this month.

In the meantime, coach Henry and Bob Hopkins will continue evaluating lineups and determining roles heading into the 2026-27 season.

As he does every Monday through Friday, Hopkins continues to keep the main gym open for players looking to get extra work in during the morning.

“We’re figuring out who our starting squad is going to be, who’s good coming off the bench and who fits where,” Henry said. “It’s a good time for that.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X, Instagram and Tiktok @Pvtimes.sports.