4-H robotics team builds for future with new mentor, summer camp success

Local 4-H Robotics program is investing in its future through advanced engineering training, expanded programming efforts and a packed summer camp.

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Head coach Jennifer Riendeau and members of the 4-H robotics team Awkward Silence gather following the FIRST LEGO League summer robotics camp on Saturday, June 6 in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Youth campers participate in a Lego building project during the FIRST LEGO League summer robotics camp on Saturday, June 6 in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Multiple youth campers participate in a Lego building project during the FIRST LEGO League summer robotics camp on Saturday, June 6 in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

4-H Robotics member Dexter Aguilar helps instructs students during the FIRST LEGO League summer robotics camp on Saturday, June 6 in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

As the summer gets underway, local 4-H robotics program Awkward Silence is finding itself in a position to navigate a clear vision for the future.

One of the biggest developments for the team this year comes in the form of a new mentor, who is helping students strengthen a critical area of robotics competition — engineering design.

After months of searching for someone with specialized experience in computer-aided design (CAD), the program recently connected with James Larsen, an experienced instructor who teaches SolidWorks design courses.

Larsen immediately embraced the opportunity to work with students and has already begun leading weekly training sessions.

“He’s been fantastic,” said 4-H Awkward Silence Robotics coach Jennifer Riendeau. “This was an area where I knew we needed more expertise. Being able to bring someone in who already teaches these concepts has been a huge benefit for the kids.”

Students are currently working through the fundamentals of SolidWorks, utilizing existing robot components, learning how to manipulate designs and eventually creating custom parts of their own.

The mentorship serves a longer-term purpose for the program.

Several of the team’s veteran members are approaching the age when they will soon graduate out of the program.

By introducing younger students to advanced design concepts now, the team hopes to create a continuous pipeline of knowledge and leadership.

“We don’t want to start from scratch every time someone ages out,” Riendeau explained. “We want younger students learning now so they’re ready to step into those roles when the time comes.”

Summer robotics camp draws strong interest

The program’s annual FIRST LEGO League summer robotics camp kicked off this month with impressive participation numbers.

Running every Saturday in June, the younger division is capped at 15 participants, while the older division is limited to 12 students,

Following their opening weekend, every available spot but one was filled as additional students were placed on a waiting list.

Camp participants are challenged to build and program robots capable of completing specific tasks.

Rather than spending the entire Saturday session perfecting a single challenge, students will be required to redesign and adapt their robots throughout the month.

The approach encourages creativity, problem-solving, and adaptability — skills that mirror real-world engineering challenges.

One team quickly demonstrated those qualities during the first session.

While most groups selected the same challenge station, this particular group chose a less crowded task area.

The decision allowed them more practice time and fewer interruptions, ultimately giving them an advantage.

“It showed a lot of ingenuity,” Riendeau said. “They looked at the situation differently and figured out a smarter way to use their time.”

For younger campers, activities include basic engineering exercises, LEGO construction challenges, introductory programming lessons, and team-building games designed to keep students engaged while waiting for technology resources to become available.

The response from families has been overwhelmingly positive, Riendeau said.

One parent shared concerns that her son might have lost interest after attending the previous year’s camp. By the end of the first day, however, he was already excited to return.

“Mom, I’m coming back,” he told her. “I’m having a good time.”

Preparing for the next competitive leap

The design training is a small part of the team’s offseason focus as students are diving deeper into programming and autonomous robot navigation.

Team members are currently building a practice chassis equipped with 4-Bar odometry pods, a technology that allows robots to track their position more accurately on the competition field.

The goal is to move beyond simple timed movements and toward precision-based navigation that automatically adjusts for drift and positioning errors.

“Right now, a lot of what we do is based on timing,” the coach said. “Where we want to get to is a point where the robot knows where it is, can make corrections on its own, and consistently hit its targets.”

The improvements could help the team compete more effectively against some of Nevada’s most advanced robotics programs starting this October.

“We’re putting pieces in place that we’ve talked about for a long time,” Riendeau said. “I think we’re getting closer to taking that next step.”

Looking ahead

This offseason, the team will focus on expanding its programming skills, strengthening its engineering capabilities, and preparing for the upcoming FIRST Tech Challenge season.

This year, organizers already know the name of the next challenge: BioBuzz, part of the larger canopy competition theme.

Competition elements have been released earlier than usual, giving teams additional time to prepare.

Meanwhile, fundraising efforts continue as the program works toward its goal of entering the season with approximately $3,000 in reserve.

A full robotics season can cost between $6,000 and $8,000 once equipment, registration fees, travel, and competition expenses are factored in.

Despite the financial challenges, the team’s commitment to accessibility remains unchanged.

Unlike many robotics programs that charge substantial fees for summer participation, the 4-H camp remains free to local families.

The investment, coaches say, is about more than a single season.

“It’s not just about building robots,” Riendeau said. “It’s about building confidence, leadership, and creating opportunities for these kids to learn from each other.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X, Instagram and Tiktok @Pvtimes.sports.