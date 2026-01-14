Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club announces full 2026 tournament schedule
The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club has released its complete 2026 tournament schedule, featuring monthly events held primarily on the last Saturday of each month.
The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club (PVTBC) has announced its full lineup of tournaments for the 2026 season.
Events are scheduled to take place monthly, typically on the last Saturday of the month, with all squads beginning at 1:00 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
PVTBC 2026 Tournament schedule
January 31, 2026 – 1:00 p.m.
Tournament: Certified 8-9 Pin No-Tap Singles – Side Pots
Directors: Debbie Varner and Dawn Susits
50/50: Dee Runau
Sponsors: Dee Runau and Diane Courtney
February 28, 2026 – 1:00 p.m.
Tournament: Bakers Doubles Men/Women – Bowl 4 Toss 1 (No Side Pots)
Directors: Debbie Varner and Diane Courtney
50/50: Ralph Johnson
Sponsors: Bob and Jeri Riley
March 28, 2026 – 1:00 p.m.
Tournament: Certified Regular 10-Pin with Side Pots
Directors: Debbie Varner and Chris Upton
50/50: Larry Tobey
Sponsor: Hot Desert Landscaping
April 25, 2026 – 1:00 p.m.
Tournament: Certified Snakebite – Side Pots
Directors: Debbie Varner and Jan Sawyer
50/50: Dawn Susits
Sponsors: Ralph and Judie Johnson
May 30, 2026 – 1:00 p.m.
Tournament: 3-6-9 Singles – Bowl 4 Toss 1 (with Colored Pins) – Side Pots
Directors: Debbie Varner and Dee Runau
50/50: Chris Upton
Sponsors: Jan Sawyer and Debbie Varner
June 27, 2026 – 1:00 p.m.
Tournament: Certified No-Tap Doubles Men/Women – Side Pots
Directors: Debbie Varner and Larry Tobey
50/50: Diane Courtney
Sponsor: Access Realty
July 25, 2026 – 1:00 p.m.
Tournament: Certified Whoops Singles – Side Pots
Directors: Debbie Varner and Fran Gobbi
50/50: Jan Sawyer
Sponsors: True Blue Pools
August 29, 2026 – 1:00 p.m.
Tournament: 3-6-9 Doubles – Bowl 4 Toss 1 Men/Women – Side Pots
Directors: Debbie Varner and Dawn Susits
50/50: Ralph Johnson
Sponsors: Deb Mallory and Jim Spear
September 26, 2026 – 1:00 p.m.
Tournament: Certified 8-9 Pin No-Tap Singles – Side Pots
Directors: Debbie Varner and Jan Sawyer
50/50: Larry Tobey
Sponsors: Dale and Glo Bystedt
October 24, 2026 – 1:00 p.m.
Tournament: Scotch Doubles No-Tap – Men/Women Bowl 4 Toss 1 (No Side Pots)
Directors: Debbie Varner and Chris Upton
50/50: Dee Runau
Sponsor: Lee’s Funeral Home
November 21, 2026 – 1:00 p.m.
Tournament: Certified Snakebite Singles / 10-Pin / No-Tap Singles Turkey Shoot – all Games Natural Strikes – Side Pots
Directors: Debbie Varner and Ralph Johnson
50/50: Fran Gobbi
Sponsors: Mark and Janet Hansen
December 19, 2026 – 12:00 noon
Tournament: Certified 9-Pin No-Tap Singles – Side Pots (HDCP and Scratch)
Directors: Debbie Varner, Dee Runau and Chris Upton
50/50: Diane Courtney
Sponsor: Nugget Bowl
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.