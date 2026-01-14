Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club announces full 2026 tournament schedule

The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club has released its complete 2026 tournament schedule, featuring monthly events held primarily on the last Saturday of each month.

Essex and Longmire take top honors as 82 Bowlers Compete in season-opening event

The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club (PVTBC) has announced its full lineup of tournaments for the 2026 season.

Events are scheduled to take place monthly, typically on the last Saturday of the month, with all squads beginning at 1:00 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

PVTBC 2026 Tournament schedule

January 31, 2026 – 1:00 p.m.

Tournament: Certified 8-9 Pin No-Tap Singles – Side Pots

Directors: Debbie Varner and Dawn Susits

50/50: Dee Runau

Sponsors: Dee Runau and Diane Courtney

February 28, 2026 – 1:00 p.m.

Tournament: Bakers Doubles Men/Women – Bowl 4 Toss 1 (No Side Pots)

Directors: Debbie Varner and Diane Courtney

50/50: Ralph Johnson

Sponsors: Bob and Jeri Riley

March 28, 2026 – 1:00 p.m.

Tournament: Certified Regular 10-Pin with Side Pots

Directors: Debbie Varner and Chris Upton

50/50: Larry Tobey

Sponsor: Hot Desert Landscaping

April 25, 2026 – 1:00 p.m.

Tournament: Certified Snakebite – Side Pots

Directors: Debbie Varner and Jan Sawyer

50/50: Dawn Susits

Sponsors: Ralph and Judie Johnson

May 30, 2026 – 1:00 p.m.

Tournament: 3-6-9 Singles – Bowl 4 Toss 1 (with Colored Pins) – Side Pots

Directors: Debbie Varner and Dee Runau

50/50: Chris Upton

Sponsors: Jan Sawyer and Debbie Varner

June 27, 2026 – 1:00 p.m.

Tournament: Certified No-Tap Doubles Men/Women – Side Pots

Directors: Debbie Varner and Larry Tobey

50/50: Diane Courtney

Sponsor: Access Realty

July 25, 2026 – 1:00 p.m.

Tournament: Certified Whoops Singles – Side Pots

Directors: Debbie Varner and Fran Gobbi

50/50: Jan Sawyer

Sponsors: True Blue Pools

August 29, 2026 – 1:00 p.m.

Tournament: 3-6-9 Doubles – Bowl 4 Toss 1 Men/Women – Side Pots

Directors: Debbie Varner and Dawn Susits

50/50: Ralph Johnson

Sponsors: Deb Mallory and Jim Spear

September 26, 2026 – 1:00 p.m.

Tournament: Certified 8-9 Pin No-Tap Singles – Side Pots

Directors: Debbie Varner and Jan Sawyer

50/50: Larry Tobey

Sponsors: Dale and Glo Bystedt

October 24, 2026 – 1:00 p.m.

Tournament: Scotch Doubles No-Tap – Men/Women Bowl 4 Toss 1 (No Side Pots)

Directors: Debbie Varner and Chris Upton

50/50: Dee Runau

Sponsor: Lee’s Funeral Home

November 21, 2026 – 1:00 p.m.

Tournament: Certified Snakebite Singles / 10-Pin / No-Tap Singles Turkey Shoot – all Games Natural Strikes – Side Pots

Directors: Debbie Varner and Ralph Johnson

50/50: Fran Gobbi

Sponsors: Mark and Janet Hansen

December 19, 2026 – 12:00 noon

Tournament: Certified 9-Pin No-Tap Singles – Side Pots (HDCP and Scratch)

Directors: Debbie Varner, Dee Runau and Chris Upton

50/50: Diane Courtney

Sponsor: Nugget Bowl

